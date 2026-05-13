The Trump T1 Phone may actually start shipping this week
Trump Mobile says it’s first smartphone will finally begin shipping to people who preordered it.
The T1 Phone. | Image by Trump Mobile
Since it was first announced, the T1 Phone by Trump Mobile has been on a wild ride full of delays, redesigns, and broken promises. Those may finally come to an end as the company has announced it’s launching its first smartphone very soon.
Trump Mobile has announced that it is planning to start shipping phones to people who have preordered the device this week. The company's CEO, Pat O'Brien, first confirmed the news to USA Today, which was later shared on social media posts.
According to Trump Mobile, users who have preordered a T1 Phone should receive an update email with further details. The company said it plans to fulfill all preorders within the next few weeks.
A Trump Mobile press release, reported by The Verge, says that the demand for the new smartphone has been “incredibly high.” In the release, O'Brien says that the company has been overwhelmed by the interest, and the long wait “has been worth it as we are delivering an amazing product.”
Still, the company has never shared a specific number of preorders for the Trump Phone. A figure of 590,000 preorders surfaced late last year, leading to a request to the FTC to investigate Trump Mobile, but that number turned out to be fake.
O'Brien didn't give a direct answer when he was asked about how many preorders for the device were received. Instead, he said the company has been “incredibly pleased” with the popularity of the device and mobile service it offers.
Initially, Trump Mobile claimed that the T1 would be made in America, but now O’Brien says that the early phones are only assembled in the US. The company has previously said that the “final assembly” would take place in Miami.
Still, the company’s plans are more ambitious, as it wants to use components that are primarily manufactured in the US. It is completely unclear how such a feat would be achieved.
If the T1 Phone still doesn’t launch after a press release, followed by social media posts and an announcement in the media, I don’t think it’ll ever launch. Still, it appears this time the device may finally start shipping to actual clients.
Recently, Trump Mobile changed the Terms and Conditions on its website saying the “preorders” were not actually preorders but a deposit. That left the company with the opportunity to change the price or never release the device.
The company has also reportedly sent out emails to users notifying them that their preorders were cancelled, which broke into mainstream news. Those claims were never confirmed, and they were probably based only on several social media posts. However, combined with the recent Terms and Conditions change, it was only natural to make many people nervous.
I’ll fully believe the Trump Mobile T1 Phone is not vaporware only when I see its final version. That’s when we’ll also get a proper look at what exactly that device has to offer in terms of specs, performance, and general user experience.
Despite O’Brien’s claims, I highly doubt the T1 Phone is a wildly popular device. Even at the “promotional” $499 price, it will have to face some strong competition from veterans such as Samsung and Nothing. A vague specs list and multiple delays are not the best way to challenge proven smartphone manufacturers.
To be able to attract anyone outside the most devoted fans of the Trump family, the phone will have to offer something truly special in terms of specs and performance. As that’s most likely not the case, I doubt the phone will enjoy a big success.
Trump Mobile’s T1 Phone is launching this week
Trump Mobile has announced that it is planning to start shipping phones to people who have preordered the device this week. The company's CEO, Pat O'Brien, first confirmed the news to USA Today, which was later shared on social media posts.
According to Trump Mobile, users who have preordered a T1 Phone should receive an update email with further details. The company said it plans to fulfill all preorders within the next few weeks.
“Incredibly high” demand
The T1 Phone will feature an unspecified version of Android. | Image by Trump Mobile
A Trump Mobile press release, reported by The Verge, says that the demand for the new smartphone has been “incredibly high.” In the release, O'Brien says that the company has been overwhelmed by the interest, and the long wait “has been worth it as we are delivering an amazing product.”
Still, the company has never shared a specific number of preorders for the Trump Phone. A figure of 590,000 preorders surfaced late last year, leading to a request to the FTC to investigate Trump Mobile, but that number turned out to be fake.
O'Brien didn't give a direct answer when he was asked about how many preorders for the device were received. Instead, he said the company has been “incredibly pleased” with the popularity of the device and mobile service it offers.
Assembled in America
Initially, Trump Mobile claimed that the T1 would be made in America, but now O’Brien says that the early phones are only assembled in the US. The company has previously said that the “final assembly” would take place in Miami.
Would you consider buying a Trump T1 Phone?
Still, the company’s plans are more ambitious, as it wants to use components that are primarily manufactured in the US. It is completely unclear how such a feat would be achieved.
It must be real
If the T1 Phone still doesn’t launch after a press release, followed by social media posts and an announcement in the media, I don’t think it’ll ever launch. Still, it appears this time the device may finally start shipping to actual clients.
A screenshot of the Trump Mobile website, showing the T1 Phone specs. | Image by Trump Mobile
Recently, Trump Mobile changed the Terms and Conditions on its website saying the “preorders” were not actually preorders but a deposit. That left the company with the opportunity to change the price or never release the device.
The company has also reportedly sent out emails to users notifying them that their preorders were cancelled, which broke into mainstream news. Those claims were never confirmed, and they were probably based only on several social media posts. However, combined with the recent Terms and Conditions change, it was only natural to make many people nervous.
Let’s see the final version first
I’ll fully believe the Trump Mobile T1 Phone is not vaporware only when I see its final version. That’s when we’ll also get a proper look at what exactly that device has to offer in terms of specs, performance, and general user experience.
Despite O’Brien’s claims, I highly doubt the T1 Phone is a wildly popular device. Even at the “promotional” $499 price, it will have to face some strong competition from veterans such as Samsung and Nothing. A vague specs list and multiple delays are not the best way to challenge proven smartphone manufacturers.
To be able to attract anyone outside the most devoted fans of the Trump family, the phone will have to offer something truly special in terms of specs and performance. As that’s most likely not the case, I doubt the phone will enjoy a big success.
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