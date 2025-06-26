Trump Mobile removes key T1 Phone feature from the website





Still, most analysts didn't believe that the Trump T1 could be made in the U.S. since it would require a price well above the $499 being charged for the T1. The only phone known to be made in America is Purism's Liberty Phone which is priced at $2,000 for a device with half the iPhone's memory, twice the thickness, and only a few downloadable apps. Even though making the Trump T1 Phone in America doesn't seem possible, even critics of this president knew not to doubt him when he has a certain goal in mind.











However, this time it appears that despite a strong desire to build the Trump T1 in domestic factories, the Trump Mobile team realizes that such a thing cannot come to fruition so quickly. For example, it took the Liberty Phone six years to go from idea to finished product. Now, the Trump Mobile website no longer says that the device is "Made in America" and resorts to other comments such as one that says the T1 is "brought to life right here in the USA," and that it is "proudly American."

Does it matter to you whether the Trump T1 is made in USA? Yes. I won't buy it unless I'm sure it is US-manufactured. I'm buying it because I support Trump. I'm buying it for the specs or price. I have no interest in buying this phone. Yes. I won't buy it unless I'm sure it is US-manufactured. 5.56% I'm buying it because I support Trump. 0% I'm buying it for the specs or price. 0% I have no interest in buying this phone. 94.44%





Despite the changes made to the copy used in the website, Trump Mobile spokesperson Chris Walker said in a statement that "T1 phones are proudly being made in America." Walker followed up by adding that "Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate." Back on June 16th when the Trump T1 was introduced, the Trump Organization said that the handset is a "sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier."





If you haven't read through the specs yet, the Trump T1 features:





A 6.25-inch AMOLED display with a center punch-hole selfie camera and a 120Hz refresh rate.

50MP rear-facing main camera with 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro Lens.

In-display fingerprint sensor and AI-based facial recognition feature.

12GB RAM, 256 GB expandable storage, 3.5mm headphone jack.

5000 mAh battery with 20W PD charging. Android 15 pre-installed.

You can pre-order the Trump T1 by visiting the Trump Mobile site, completing the application, and paying $100. You'll be billed the remaining amount ($399) once the phone ships. You'll have to pay for your first month of Trump Mobile wireless service to pre-order the phone. You can use the service right away with your current phone, or pay the first month of service today and wait to receive your Trump T1 before using Trump Mobile.

The Trump Mobile website now says, "The T1SM Phone isn’t just powerful—it’s brought to life right here in the USA. With American hands behind every device, we bring care, precision, and trusted quality to every detail." Whether the device is truly built in America or not, you know that the president's massive fan base can't get to their credit cards fast enough to buy the handset.

