Trump Mobile removes key T1 Phone feature from the website

A key T1 Trump Phone feature has just been removed from the Trump Mobile website.

By
Android
The Trump T1 smartphone in Gold is seen with images showing the front display and the rear panel.
When Donald Trump Jr. and brother Eric announced the Trump T1 Phone earlier this month, the Trump Mobile website said that the phone would be built in the U.S. With President Donald Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook to build the iPhone in the United States, it would have looked bad if the president didn't have his own phone, carrying his name, also made in the States.

Still, most analysts didn't believe that the Trump T1 could be made in the U.S. since it would require a price well above the $499 being charged for the T1. The only phone known to be made in America is Purism's Liberty Phone which is priced at $2,000 for a device with half the iPhone's memory, twice the thickness, and only a few downloadable apps. Even though making the Trump T1 Phone in America doesn't seem possible, even critics of this president knew not to doubt him when he has a certain goal in mind.

The Trump Mobile website no longer pushes the idea that the T1 is Made in America. | Image credit-Trump Mobile
The Trump Mobile website no longer pushes the idea that the T1 is Made in America. | Image credit-Trump Mobile

However, this time it appears that despite a strong desire to build the Trump T1 in domestic factories, the Trump Mobile team realizes that such a thing cannot come to fruition so quickly. For example, it took the Liberty Phone six years to go from idea to finished product. Now, the Trump Mobile website no longer says that the device is "Made in America" and resorts to other comments such as one that says the T1 is "brought to life right here in the USA," and that it is "proudly American."

Does it matter to you whether the Trump T1 is made in USA?

Vote View Result

Despite the changes made to the copy used in the website, Trump Mobile spokesperson Chris Walker said in a statement that "T1 phones are proudly being made in America." Walker followed up by adding that "Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate." Back on June 16th when the Trump T1 was introduced, the Trump Organization said that the handset is a "sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier."

"The T1TM isn’t just another smartphone—it’s a bold step toward wireless independence. Designed with American values in mind, the T1TM delivers top-tier performance, sleek design, and powerful features—all without the inflated price tag."
                                                                   -Trump Mobile

If you haven't read through the specs yet, the Trump T1 features:

  • A 6.25-inch AMOLED display with a center punch-hole selfie camera and a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • 50MP rear-facing main camera with 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro Lens.
  • In-display fingerprint sensor and AI-based facial recognition feature.
  • 12GB RAM, 256 GB  expandable storage, 3.5mm headphone jack.
  • 5000 mAh battery with 20W PD charging.

You can pre-order the Trump T1 by visiting the Trump Mobile site, completing the application, and paying $100. You'll be billed the remaining amount ($399) once the phone ships. You'll have to pay for your first month of Trump Mobile wireless service to pre-order the phone. You can use the service right away with your current phone, or pay the first month of service today and wait to receive your Trump T1 before using Trump Mobile.

The Trump Mobile website now says, "The T1SM Phone isn’t just powerful—it’s brought to life right here in the USA. With American hands behind every device, we bring care, precision, and trusted quality to every detail." Whether the device is truly built in America or not, you know that the president's massive fan base can't get to their credit cards fast enough to buy the handset.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
