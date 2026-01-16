FTC asked to investigate Trump T1 Phone which has generated $59M in pre-orders

Trump T1 Phone is now expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2026





USA Today that the release of the device was delayed to October. Great! Problem solved. But When the Trump T1 Phone didn't appear in August as promised, Trump Mobile toldthat the release of the device was delayed to October. Great! Problem solved. But the phone didn't show up in October or November . Social media videos show consumers who ordered the phone unable to get in touch with customer service although some reports say that customer service reps have recently said that the Trump T1 Phone will finally be released during the first quarter of this year.



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While the phone is said to be in the "final stages of regulatory testing and field testing," Trump Mobile blamed the 43-day shutdown of the federal government for the delay. The company blames the shutdown for pausing the FCC certification process of the phone. However, the shutdown took place between October 1st-November 11th and the first delivery date was in August.

Trump Mobile has reportedly collected $59 million from pre-orders for the Trump T1 Phone





An estimated 590,000 consumers have forked over the $100 to Trump Mobile to pre-order a Trump T1 Phone. That means $59 million has been paid for a product that may or may not exist. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and 10 other Democrats from the House and Senate asked regulators to investigate the Trump T1 Phone. They want the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to look at Trump Mobile for "potential violations of consumer protection law."





Besides the fact that the phone has yet to be delivered, it had been advertised and sold as being "Made in the USA," a claim that seems dubious at best. In fact, the website now states that the phone has an "American-proud design." However, when NBC News called Trump Mobile and spoke with a call center operator, it was told that the phone will be made in the US.





Will the Trump T1 be released this quarter? Yes. Haters will be forced to be quiet. 5.38% No. There is no phone. 94.62% Vote 93 Votes





Warren and the 10 other Democrats sent a letter to the FTC asking whether the regulatory agency had opened any investigation into Trump Mobile's advertising practices and whether it had any communication with the president or any of the companies involved with the Trump T1 Phone.

NBC News saw the letter which says, "The FTC’s response to any violations of consumer protection law by Trump Mobile will serve as a critical test of the FTC’s independence and commitment to its mission of ‘protecting the public from deceptive or unfair business practices.'" The letter also asks the FTC to look out for "bait-and-switch tactics involving deposits for products never delivered."

NBC News spent $100 to pre-order a Trump T1 Phone





The letter was co-led by Warren and Rep. Robert Garcia of California. Others who joined in include Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Adam Schiff of California and Ed Markey of Massachusetts. Also signing the missive were Reps. Doris Matsui of California, Maxwell Frost of Florida, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Greg Cesar of Texas, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.





NBC News spent $100 to pre-order a Trump T1 Phone back in August so it could track the development of the device. The flagship-class phone originally was announced with a 6.78-inch display, which was reduced to a 6.25-inch AMOLED screen. It features a punch-hole front-facing camera and includes a 120Hz refresh rate. While the phone's processor has never been officially named, some believe it to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The phone was originally marketed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable via a microSD card).





The cameras on the back of the Trump T1 Phone feature a 50MP primary, 2MP Macro lens for close ups, and a 2MP Depth sensor for bokeh effects on portraits. The selfie camera weighs in at 16MP. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on. Biometrics on the device include an under-display optical fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock. The phone will come with the rarest of smartphone features, a 3.5mm earphone jack. Android 15 is pre-installed.

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