Samsung might just hit its Galaxy S23 sales target this year
Samsung just dropped its latest FE series devices, introducing the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, and the Galaxy Buds FE. The more budget-friendly Fan Edition smartphone joins the lineup 8 months after the release of its pricier siblings, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. While it's still uncertain if it'll steal some thunder from the flagships (probably yes), one thing's for sure—the big dogs are holding their ground.
The Ultra model took a big bite, accounting for almost half of the total sales, with 9.83 million units flying off the shelves. The standard Galaxy S23 follows as the next popular choice, boasting sales figures of 7.26 million. The Plus model holds its own, with 3.72 million units sold.
Word on the street is that the company is eyeing a target of at least 26 million unit sales for these phones by the end of the year. With the holiday season creeping up, that might just be an achievable feat. After all, in a 2022 survey conducted in the United States, it was discovered that nearly 199 million US adults plan to purchase tech products and services as gifts for the upcoming holiday season.
Headphones and earbuds took the lead, with approximately 61 million shoppers expressing their intention to buy them. However, smartphones were not far behind, with 50 million people planning to gift one during the festive season.
The report also spills the beans on the estimated sales figures for Samsung's newest foldables in their debut month. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 moved 1.15 million units, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 wasn't far behind with 640,000 units. Combined, that's a 23 percent surge compared to the 2022 models.
Samsung seems to be right on track to hit its sales goal for the Galaxy S23 series this year. According to market estimates from Hana Financial Investment, as shared by @Tech_Reve (via Android Headlines), Samsung shipped 20.81 million units of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra combined in the first seven months post-launch.
The Ultra model took a big bite, accounting for almost half of the total sales, with 9.83 million units flying off the shelves. The standard Galaxy S23 follows as the next popular choice, boasting sales figures of 7.26 million. The Plus model holds its own, with 3.72 million units sold.
In the grand scheme of things, the cumulative sales for the Galaxy S23 series in the first seven months show a robust growth of over 22 percent compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung managed to sell 17.01 million units of its 2022 flagships during the same post-launch period.
Word on the street is that the company is eyeing a target of at least 26 million unit sales for these phones by the end of the year. With the holiday season creeping up, that might just be an achievable feat. After all, in a 2022 survey conducted in the United States, it was discovered that nearly 199 million US adults plan to purchase tech products and services as gifts for the upcoming holiday season.
Headphones and earbuds took the lead, with approximately 61 million shoppers expressing their intention to buy them. However, smartphones were not far behind, with 50 million people planning to gift one during the festive season.
The report also spills the beans on the estimated sales figures for Samsung's newest foldables in their debut month. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 moved 1.15 million units, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 wasn't far behind with 640,000 units. Combined, that's a 23 percent surge compared to the 2022 models.
In their first month, the previous-gen foldables managed 1.45 million units (0.93 million for the Galaxy Flip 4 and 0.52 million for the Galaxy Fold 4). Looks like Samsung's folding game is strong despite the competition in the face of the Motorola Razr+ and Google Pixel Fold.
Things that are NOT allowed: