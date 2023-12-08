Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: key advantages





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Intro





The Galaxy Flip series arrived in 2020 to give us a fresh new take on the clamshell flip phone that used to be popular 15 years before that.





This new style of foldable phone was a revolution, Samsung overcame huge engineering challenges to figure out this new form factor.





But we humans get used to new things quickly and now all of this seems... trivial! Ordinary! We want to see even more innovation.





And this is the point in time when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrives. And this is the point in time when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrives.





It is every bit as cool as the earlier Flip phones, but it is also oh-so-similar to the preceding model. We were made all the more aware of that when a Samsung representative grabbed our Flip 3 to show us a feature thinking it was actually the Flip 4 they were picking up!





The screen is the same size, the looks are the same, the cameras are almost the same, the whole experience is... kind of similar! But you do get a new and faster chip, a larger battery and a couple of other refinements, so let's see if this is a good reason to buy this phone!





We have also put the Z Flip 4 through our new in-depth camera testing procedure with scores for each individual camera, and an overall score for the camera system, all of which you will find in the 'Camera' section of this review. If you want to find out more about how we rate each camera check out our PhoneArena Camera Score benchmark page.





What’s new about the device

Longer battery life

Faster processor

Improved camera quality

Slightly more refined design

Same-ish charging speeds



Table of Contents:





Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save at Samsung with a trade-in Right now, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a tempting $250 discount at the Samsung store. However, you can save even more with an eligible trade-in. Currently, the trade-in bonus amounts to up to $725. $975 off (92%) Trade-in $84 99 $1059 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20% off at Amazon You can also get a great discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon. Right now, the unlocked version of the phone with 128GB of storage can be yours with a tempting 20% discount. $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs

What's new?













There are two big highlights here. The first one is the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is receiving glowing reviews. Unlike the Galaxy S series which comes in two versions with two different processor, you have the same processor on all Z Flip 4 models. Great news! And then you have the second highlight, which is a battery size increase of more than 10%, quite the change! There are two big highlights here. The first one is the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is receiving glowing reviews. Unlike the Galaxy S series which comes in two versions with two different processor, you have the same processor on all Z Flip 4 models. Great news! And then you have the second highlight, which is a battery size increase of more than 10%, quite the change!





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Design & Colors More elegant and refined, but size and form factor is unchanged







We already told you about the design and colors being so similar to the previous generations that even Samsung representatives would have a hard time recognizing the newer model. Still, you can find some differences if you know where to look.





First, the metallic borders around the glass on the back are thinner on the Flip 4, which makes it look more elegant. And then secondly, the aluminum frame of the phone has a glossy finish on the newer model, while the previous model had a matte finish. At the same time, the glass on the back now has a matte finish on the Flip 4, while you have a glossy one on the Flip 3.





But apart from that there is nothing particularly new about the Flip 4 design. You still have the same tiny 1.9" screen on the front, and opening and closing the phone still feels mostly the same (both phones can stay kind of locked at any angle from about 30-ish to about 120-ish degrees). Buttons are on the right hand side, including the fingerprint scanner which is embedded in the power button.





Unfortunately, it's still very hard to unfold the Flip 4 with one hand! You would need to use both your hands most of the time, and we really hope that Samsung figures out a way to make unfolding this phone with one hand easier.





Like before, you can customize the Flip 4 and mix and match colors with the so called "Bespoke" versions of the phone. Like before, you can customize the Flip 4 and mix and match colors with the so called "Bespoke" versions of the phone.





We also appreciate having IPX8 water and dust protection rating on the Z Flip 4, which gives you peace of mind it will survive an occasional drop in water or more extreme weather conditions. Just remember that this phone is NOT protected from dust, and you'd better keep it away from dusty environment. Dust can still get in the hinge and remains one of the big dangers to foldable phones



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display



Once you unfold the Flip 4, you are greeted with a 6.7-inch display, which is the same size and 1080p resolution as the previous model. Remember that the Flip series comes with a 22:9 aspect ratio screen, which is taller and narrower than the proportions of a traditional smartphone, so it's a different experience.

Such a narrow and tall screen may feel a bit weird at first, but can actually be just the perfect thing for movie lovers as movies are often filmed at a similar aspect ratio. If you use split-screen multitasking, the taller screen also feels like a good idea.

We had previously heard rumors about a less noticeable "crease" on the Flip 4, but honestly, we could not see any improvement. The crease is still very much there and at least to our eyes, it looks unchanged.

Apart from that, just judging screen quality and color calibration, this is your typically great Samsung AMOLED panel! Impressive colors, plus a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling. What's not to like? Apart from that, just judging screen quality and color calibration, this is your typically great Samsung AMOLED panel! Impressive colors, plus a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling. What's not to like?





Display Measurements:







Our tests show that the Flip 4 comes with an improved screen that can both get brighter for more comfortable use outdoors, or dimmer when you use it at night so it's easier on your eyes. Samsung also says the screen is 45% stronger thanks to changes in its structure and a new and more resilient ultra-thin glass.





The cover screen on the front remains the same tiny size, but it gets a few new widgets and functionalities. Our favorite has got to be the ability to return quick replies to texts directly from it, or use it to access Samsung Wallet.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Camera A great dual camera system, but no telephoto lens



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 152 129 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 157 135 Main (wide) BEST 83 73 Zoom BEST 24 16 Ultra-wide BEST 24 20 Selfie BEST 29 26 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 147 124 Main (wide) BEST 78 70 Zoom BEST 21 12 Ultra-wide BEST 23 20 Selfie BEST 27 23

One thing that has not changed on the Flip 4 is that it still uses two cameras on the back (a main and an ultra-wide one), but it has no telephoto zoom lens. On a flagship phone with a flagship price, this does feel like a big compromise, but we guess that is just because of the tiny form factor and the lack of physical space. One thing that has not changed on the Flip 4 is that it still uses two cameras on the back (a main and an ultra-wide one), but it has no telephoto zoom lens. On a flagship phone with a flagship price, this does feel like a big compromise, but we guess that is just because of the tiny form factor and the lack of physical space.





Here are the camera specs: Here are the camera specs:

12MP main camera, f/1.8 aperture, OIS

12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture

10MP selfie cam





Samsung is still using a 12MP sensor for the main camera, but it's a bigger size sensor so every individual pixel is nearly 30% larger (you have 1.8µm pixel size on the Flip 4 vs 1.4µm on the Flip 3). Imagine each pixel like a bucket and the larger the bucket, the more light it can gather, so this should help with low light photos.





With the new and more powerful processor on the inside, images will also process faster. We have seen how other Samsung phone s where one model is available with two different processors showed different image quality as well, and thankfully there will be none of that on the Flip 4.

< Flip 4 Flip 3 >





During the day, photos out of the two look quite similar, but the Flip 4 has a wider lens and dynamic range seems to have improved as well, but colors do retain that familiar saturated "Samsung look".





< Flip 4 Flip 3 >





In this photo, you can see that the Flip 4 benefits from the wider perspective, and the color of the bricks appear more saturated and lively.





< Flip 4 UW Flip 3 UW >





Colors from the ultra-wide camera are now much more vivid coming out of the Flip 4, and you have a lot more blues in the skies. It looks good, even if that is not quite the most true-to-life depiction.





< Flip 4 Portrait Mode Flip 3 Portrait Mode >





A wider lens and more pleasing softer detail make for a slight but appreciated improvement in portrait mode as well.









Selfies, however, turn out quite similar on both, not much of a difference.









Video quality out of the Flip 4 looks very similar to that of the flagship Galaxy S22 model and in most conditions, you can expect the same flaghsip-grade results with one exception: the zoom camera. Since the Flip lacks a telephoto lens, zooming at 3X or further on it looks way less detailed then the Galaxy S22, which switches to the dedicated 3X lens in those conditions.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Performance The new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is fast!



We already touched upon the Snadpragon 8+ Gen 1 processor inside the Flip 4, but it is indeed a beast of a chip and is receiving universal praise.

And best of all, there is no Exynos version of the Z Flip 4, all models across the globe run on the Snapdragon chip.



