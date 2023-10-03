Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is now official and ready for you to get creative

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 series price and availability

Well, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series starts at €529 ($554), but exact price as well as availability varies by region and country. Just like theseries, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ come equipped with a diverse range of creative tools and apps. Users can enjoy fan favorites such as Goodnotes 9, LumaFusion 10, and Clip Studio Paint 11. These additions enhance the creative experience and cater to a variety of artistic preferences. With the S Pen included in the box, working with these apps is quite easy.Samsung emphasizes the interconnectedness of the Galaxy ecosystem with the new FE devices. Multi Control makes productivity intuitive, allowing users to effortlessly drag and drop content between multiple Galaxy devices, facilitating tasks like copy and paste or transferring videos and images from smartphone to tablet using Quick Share.

But before we dive into theand Tab S9+, let's check out what Samsung's FE series is all about. "FE" stands for "Fan Edition," and it's all about bringing those fancy features from the flagship models into a more budget-friendly zone. These devices aim to please a wider crowd by finding that sweet spot between performance and cost.They keep the good stuff from the flagship versions but mix it up a bit to keep the price tag from getting too crazy. In the Fan Edition series, you've got smartphones and tablets, giving users a taste of the good stuff without the wallet hit of a flagship device. Now, onto theand Tab S9+.TheFE boasts a 10.9-inch display, while the Tab S9 FE+ steps it up with a larger 12.4-inch screen. Both tablets feature an automatic refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Sunlight won't be an issue thanks to Vision Booster, which enhances visibility outdoors by optimizing color and contrast, especially in darker areas of the screen.Available in Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender, theFE series is crafted from recycled materials. Utilizing pre-consumer recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics in select components, these tablets are not only stylish but environmentally conscious. Both the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ and even the included S Pen carry an IP68 rating. In practical terms, your device is dust-resistant and can survive a dip in water without throwing a fit.TheFE features an 8 MP Rear Camera and a 12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera. Meanwhile, the Tab S9 FE+ comes with an 8 MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera and the same 12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera.With a robust 10,090mAh battery, the Tab S9 FE+ boasts an impressive 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. In contrast, the Tab S9 FE has a slightly smaller 8,000mAh battery. Storage options include 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB for the Tab S9 FE, while the Tab S9 FE+ offers 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB, with the option to expand to 1TB using a microSD card.When it comes to staying connected, both tablets have your back with 5G support. Whether you want to link up with other gadgets using Bluetooth 5.3 or ride the Wi-Fi wave, these tablets are ready to roll.Running on Android 13 out of the box, theFE series promises four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Aimed at digital creators, entrepreneurs, students, artists, and gamers these tablets deliver essential entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless productivity.