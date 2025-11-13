OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison

OnePlus 15





OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.43"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 16 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.88"

Pixel size: 0.61 μm 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 15 mm Third camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.5x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 80 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.6

Focal Length: 73 mm Front 32 MP 32 MP See the full OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







The key highlight is a new main camera sensor, which is surprisingly slightly smaller than the one on the OnePlus 13 . The ultra-wide camera is tweaked a bit too, in the direction of being just a bit less wide (16mm now vs 15mm before). And finally, the telephoto camera changes from a 3X one previously to a slightly tighter 3.5X version.





So is this new OnePlus 15 an upgrade, is it a downgrade, or is it somewhere in between? Let's find out.





Zoom Quality

< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >



Selfies



< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >



Main Camera (Day photos)

< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >



Main Camera (Night photos)

< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >



Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)

< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >



Zoom Quality (Night photos)

< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >





< OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13 >



So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or the OnePlus 13

OnePlus adopts its own DetailMax proprietary image engine for the processing, loses some camera modes like XPan, and also changes the camera hardware.