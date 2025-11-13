OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus has cut ties with Hasselblad, so how has image quality changed as a result?
The OnePlus 15 camera not only looks completely different from previous OnePlus camera systems, it's also the first one to skip the Hasselblad logo in a while.
OnePlus adopts its own DetailMax proprietary image engine for the processing, loses some camera modes like XPan, and also changes the camera hardware.
So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or the OnePlus 13?
|
|OnePlus 15
|OnePlus 13
Camera
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.43"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 15 mm
|Third camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 73 mm
|Front
|32 MP
|32 MP
See the full OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
The key highlight is a new main camera sensor, which is surprisingly slightly smaller than the one on the OnePlus 13. The ultra-wide camera is tweaked a bit too, in the direction of being just a bit less wide (16mm now vs 15mm before). And finally, the telephoto camera changes from a 3X one previously to a slightly tighter 3.5X version.
So is this new OnePlus 15 an upgrade, is it a downgrade, or is it somewhere in between? Let's find out.
Zoom Quality
Selfies
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
Zoom Quality (Night photos)
So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or the OnePlus 13?
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: