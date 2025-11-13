Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison

OnePlus has cut ties with Hasselblad, so how has image quality changed as a result?

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Camera
OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison
The OnePlus 15 camera not only looks completely different from previous OnePlus camera systems, it's also the first one to skip the Hasselblad logo in a while.

OnePlus adopts its own DetailMax proprietary image engine for the processing, loses some camera modes like XPan, and also changes the camera hardware.

OnePlus 15
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 15 OnePlus 13

Camera

Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.43"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 15 mm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 73 mm
Front
32 MP 32 MP
See the full OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


The key highlight is a new main camera sensor, which is surprisingly slightly smaller than the one on the OnePlus 13. The ultra-wide camera is tweaked a bit too, in the direction of being just a bit less wide (16mm now vs 15mm before). And finally, the telephoto camera changes from a 3X one previously to a slightly tighter 3.5X version.

So is this new OnePlus 15 an upgrade, is it a downgrade, or is it somewhere in between? Let's find out.

Zoom Quality







Selfies





Main Camera (Day photos)








Main Camera (Night photos)








Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)






Zoom Quality (Night photos)






So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or the OnePlus 13?

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put

Latest News

Verizon customers visiting stores may feel a change as company undergoes drastic transformation
Verizon customers visiting stores may feel a change as company undergoes drastic transformation
OnePlus 15 falls victim to the US government shutdown, but there’s some good news
OnePlus 15 falls victim to the US government shutdown, but there’s some good news
Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for
Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for
Unfortunately, only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays
Unfortunately, only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless