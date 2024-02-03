Mystery Snapdragon 8 chip produced by TSMC using its 4nm node





Apparently, Qualcomm has a mystery chip with the model number of SM8635. The chip is reportedly being manufactured by TSMC using its 4nm process node. We know that this is not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 because that chip will use Qualcomm's own CPU cores and is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's second-gen 3nm node, N3E. Apparently, Qualcomm has a mystery chip with the model number of SM8635. The chip is reportedly being manufactured by TSMC using its 4nm process node. We know that this is not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 because that chip will use Qualcomm's own CPU cores and is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's second-gen 3nm node, N3E.









The mystery chip, according to Digital Chat Station, will include one Cortex-X4 Prime CPU core and an Adreno 735 GPU. The leaker added that the chip scored an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1.7 million. Tech Journalist Roland Quandt said in a tweet that Qualcomm has two similar chips in development. The SM7675 is believed to be the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, the most powerful SoC in the Snapdragon 7 series. And the other chip is our mystery silicon, the SM8635.









The SM8635 is expected to be found powering the Poco F6, which was originally expected to use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. Other phones believed to use the mystery chip include the Redmi Note 13 Turbo and an iQOO Neo-series phone that is on the way.



