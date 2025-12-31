You need to know if the iPhone Apple just added to its vintage list is a model you own

What it means when your iPhone or other Apple device becomes a vintage product





You see, Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Vision Pro , and Beats products owners can obtain parts and service for vintage devices for a minimum of five years from an Apple service provider. So that means that a vintage product like the iPhone 11 Pro could still be repaired and serviced subject to the availability of parts. As long as such parts can be obtained, a device on Apple's vintage list can be fixed for as long as required by law, or seven years.



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Once your Apple device has been distributed for sale for 7 years, it is placed on the obsolete list. Once your Apple device becomes obsolete, Apple discontinues all hardware service for these products, and parts for them cannot be ordered by service providers. Mac laptops can have an extended battery-only repair period running for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale. This is subject to parts availability.

Apple added these devices to the vintage list today





Besides the iPhone 11 Pro, other Apple devices were added to the Vintage list today including 2019's Apple Watch Series 5, 2020’s 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel, the iPad Air 3 with Cellular from 2019, and the 128GB iPhone 8 Plus model from 2017. With today's announcement, all iPhone 8 series models have gone vintage.





Would you automatically upgrade an iPhone that became vintage or obsolete? Vintage no, obsolete yes. 26.83% Vintage no, obsolete no. 29.27% Vintage Yes, obsolete no. 17.07% Vintage yes, obsolete yes. 26.83% Vote 41 Votes





The thing to remember about having an Apple product you own hit the vintage list is that the possibilities for repairing that particular device are getting smaller. It also means that there are just two more years before all of the products named in the above paragraph become obsolete which, as we've already pointed out, is another kettle of fish entirely.

Apple iPhone and iPad models on the worldwide vintage and obsolete lists





Apple's support page lists the following iPhone models as vintage:





iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max



The same support page lists the following iPhone models as being obsolete:



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iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s (32GB)

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)

iPhone SE

iPad products on the vintage list: iPad products on the vintage list:





iPad Air Cellular

iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air 3, Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM

iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular





iPad tablets on the obsolete list:





iPad Air Wi-Fi

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)

iPad [original]

iPad 3G

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi

iPad Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon)

iPad 2 Wi-Fi

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G ( Verizon )

) iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

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