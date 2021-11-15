Latest rumor says that the Snapdragon 898 SoC will not ship (but it's all good anyway)

Starting on November 30, days after all of the turkey has been consumed, football watched, and naps taken, Qualcomm will make an announcement during the 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit that could result in a change to the expected Snapdragon 898 chipset expected to power top-shelf Android handsets next year. Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station says that the sequel to the Snapdragon 888 SoC will be named the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Qualcomm might not release the Snapdragon 898; instead, the chip might be named the Snapdragon 8 Gen1





WCCFtech says that changing the name of the upcoming high-end Snapdragon chipset is important because 888 sounds too similar to 898. Additionally, Qualcomm is expected to deliver some big improvements to the integrated circuit. Twitter tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted a few days ago about the yet to be announced chip noting that it will feature improvements in graphics, artificial intelligence, and image processing.





The tipster said that the only worry was the heat generated by the CPU, which will use a triple cluster configuration as follows:



