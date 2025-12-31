2025 was quite a year for T-Mobile. What will 2026 bring?

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will release its fourth quarter and full year earnings on February 11th





While T-Mobile plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financials on February 11th. During the first three quarters of 2025, the Un-carrier reported $63.98 billion in revenue and $8.93 billion in net income or diluted earnings per share of $7.83. Diluted earnings per share assumes that all convertible debt has been exchanged for equity. The carrier added 2.33 million net new postpaid phone additions.



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Net new postpaid phone adds is the most important metric that carriers report because it shows growth or a decline in the most expensive lines used by T-Mobile 's most stable customers. T-Mobile typically blows away its rivals in this category. Postpaid phone churn, which measures the percentage of its contracted phone companies that disconnected their lines or switched to a rival carrier, was .90%.

T-Mobile's transition was the background for much of the year





T-Mobile . As reps and customers were told to use the T-Life app to add or drop lines, upgrade their phones, buy accessories, and more. We were among the first to spot that T-Mobile is transitioning to a digital carrier which will allow T-Mobile to layoff reps, close stores, reduce overhead and increase profits pushing the stock higher. A T-Mobile internal document leaked in September Throughout 2025, there was a huge cloud over. As reps and customers were told to use the T-Life app to add or drop lines, upgrade their phones, buy accessories, and more. We were among the first to spot thatis transitioning to a digital carrier which will allowto layoff reps, close stores, reduce overhead and increase profits pushing the stock higher. Ainternal document leaked in September revealed plans to have T-Life handle 100% of consumer activity by next month



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Is T-Mobile on the right path? Yes. It needs to stay the course. 27.95% No. This transition is going to go bad. 57.76% I don't know. 14.29% Vote 161 Votes





The roll out of T-Satellite was a major story in 2025. This is the service allowing subscribers finding themselves in an area without cellular service to stay connected through the use of satellites. With T-Satellite, users in a dead zone can send and receive SMS and MMS texts via native messaging apps like Apple Messages and Google Messages. Some apps will work with T-Satellite including Google Maps and Apple Maps. You can get live satellite-updated forecasts from AccuWeather, Pixel Weather, and Apple Weather. Social media app X is available and users can send texts to 911 in case of an emergency.





T-Mobile 's shares also had a wild year. Starting 2025 at approximately $220, by March the stock hit a high of $276. After dropping to a low of $220 in June, a summer rally brought the stock back to $260, another decline brought the shares under $200 intra-day in early November. The stock closed out 2025 at $203.04, down 8% for the year.

What will 2026 bring for T-Mobile?





For the upcoming year, we should get a good idea about how well T-Mobile 's transition to being a digital carrier is impacting customers and employees. T-Mobile will be keeping its cell towers and spectrum as it will remain a Mobile Network Operator (MNO). The only change will be in how customers interact with T-Mobile .

T-Mobile has been slowly losing its identity as the Un-carrier. With Verizon 's new CEO Dan Schulman looking to change the company's reputation to one that puts the customer first, it will be interesting to see how T-Mobile responds.





T-Mobile can continue to have the premier 5G network in the U.S. as borne out T-Mobile was the last of the Big 4 major carriers to launch 3G and 4G LTE service. We will also see whethercan continue to have the premier 5G network in the U.S. as borne out by reports from Ookla's Speedtest and Opensignal. It's hard to believe that during its darker days,was the last of the Big 4 major carriers to launch 3G and 4G LTE service.





The T-Mobile story has been an amazing one and 2025 was another year full of great news, surprises, and excitement. What will 2026 bring for what is now the nation's largest wireless carrier? We shall check back in a year and let you know what took place.

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