Leaked Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra benchmarks show how much Samsung is willing to improve its hardware.
Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy Tab S11 Lite, but we expect it to premiere two more tablets during the September 4 event it just announced. We’ve already heard numerous rumors about the new devices, but now we also have extensive benchmark results for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
Just like previously rumored, the flagship tablet Samsung is about to launch may be powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chipset. That becomes clear from the specs of the chip tested(translated source) by Greek outlet Techmaniacs, which has a Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.73 GHz. On the original Dimensity 9400, that core works at 3.63 GHz. The Device Info HW app also clears out the rest of the specs, which you can see in the following image:
As for the actual benchmarks, we see results from Geekbench 6.4.0, reaching respectable 2,474 points in single-core and 8,721 points in multi-core tasks. In case you need a reference, the Dimensity 9300+ inside the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra scores 2,111 points in the single-core and 7,319 points in the multi-core test.
While those scores sound impressive, they’re way behind Samsung’s main competitor – the iPad Pro M4. Apple’s top-tier tablet blasts through Geekbench’s benchmarks with 3,720 points in the single-core and 13,280 points in the multi-core tests.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra potential specs | Image Source — Techmaniacs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra potential Geekbench results | Image Source — Techmaniacs
On September 4, Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, as well as a base Galaxy Tab S11 model. The same event is also expected to serve as the premiere of the Galaxy S25 FE.
Samsung’s ultra-premium tablet is expected to feature the same 14.6-inch OLED display as its predecessor and a slightly larger 11,600 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. That battery increase is particularly impressive as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is also rumored to be thinner than last year’s model and to measure just 5.1 mm thick.
While Samsung is improving the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, I don’t think the changes are good enough to make anyone with last year’s model consider an upgrade. However, if you have an older tablet, even an older iPad, that might be a tempting offering worth consideration.
The leaked pricing suggests that the Tab S11 Ultra may start at $1,200 for a 12/256GB variant and reach $1,700 for the 16GB/1TB variant with WiFi connectivity.
