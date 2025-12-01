Samsung may launch an extra Galaxy Z Fold model next year, and here’s another proof of it
On top of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung may work on an additional book-style foldable for 2026.
Samsung is undoubtedly pleased with the strong sales of this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and would love to maintain the momentum with its 2026 models. Apparently, part of the plan is to launch an extra foldable next year, and we just got another clue about what that phone could be.
A new Samsung device with model number SM-F971U appeared in the GSMA database. The listing, spotted by Smartprix, mentions that the market name of the device will be H8.
Instead, the new model is probably the “wide-type” foldable, which Samsung was rumored to be working on. Additionally, the listed market name H8 implies that the device is not a typical Fold. Previously, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 had model number SM-F966 and codename Q7, while for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, they were SM-F956 and Q6.
Just after the success of 2025, Samsung is about to face Apple’s first iPhone Fold next year. That’s why the Korean company is expected to extend its lineup with a new “wide-type” Fold model. The device may combine a wider external display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a square internal screen when unfolded.
That would be quite different from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has a 21:9 external display and an almost square 6:5 internal screen. More importantly, it would differentiate that device from the rumored size of the foldable iPhone. Apple is expected to feature a 4:3 internal screen, which is the classic aspect ratio of the iPad. However, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold also features a 1:1 internal display and a 20:9 cover screen.
My favorite thing about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is that its cover screen is just as useful as any other smartphone. I don’t know if a wider 18:9 display will help, but I’m open to trying it out before judging how good the idea is. However, I don’t think that’s enough of a difference to impact Samsung’s prospects against Apple’s entry to the foldable market.
Samsung may launch a new type of wide-screen foldable in 2026
The model number of the device suggests it’s a book-style foldable smartphone. Usually, Samsung uses “SM-F9xx” model numbers for the Fold devices, and “SM-F7xx” for the Flip phones. Earlier rumors claimed that the SM-F971U model was a Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE, but that’s unlikely.
The mystery Samsung device in the GSMA database. | Image credit – Smartprix
Here’s a challenge to the iPhone Fold
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold already has a square inner display. | Image credit – PhoneArena
It could be a fun device
