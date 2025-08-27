Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Samsung confirms early September launch event for Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung is likely to reveal its next lineup of tablets and FE smartphone

Galaxy September 2025 virtual event invite
Set your alarms and get the coffee brewing. Samsung just announced its next virtual Unpacked event, and for those of us in the U.S., it's a seriously early one. The company will be livestreaming the event on Thursday, September 4th at 5:30am EST, where we expect to see the latest additions to the Galaxy ecosystem.

While Samsung is being coy about the specifics, the timing suggests this event will be the official debut of the new Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. This is Samsung's annual shot across the bow at Apple's iPad Pro, and the premium Android tablet space has long been a fascinating battleground.

Where Apple leans on its powerful silicon and massive library of tablet-optimized apps, Samsung has consistently countered with stunning AMOLED displays, the S-Pen stylus included right in the box, and the desktop-like DeX software experience. The Tab S11 will likely be Samsung’s attempt to convince creative professionals and power users that its ecosystem is the better choice.


But that’s likely not all we’ll see. This late summer window is also when Samsung typically unveils its "Fan Edition" smartphones. It’s highly probably the Galaxy S25 FE will also make an appearance. Honestly, the FE lineup has always felt a little messy, slotting in at a weird price point somewhere between a mid-ranger and a true flagship, often arriving just a few months before the next generation of Galaxy S phones. We’ll have to wait and see if Samsung has a clearer strategy for it this year.

What do you think will be announced at this Unpacked event?

Vote View Result

If you’re already planning on picking up the latest Galaxy tablet, you can do so by heading over to Samsung.com. Doing so will net you a $50 credit to use on other products, which is a nice little bonus for grabbing a case or a pair of earbuds. Just be sure to reserve by September 3rd and purchase between September 4th and October 5th to claim the offer.

You can tune in to watch the event live on the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. But don't worry, we’ll be up early covering all the news as it happens.


