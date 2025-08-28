Reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy tablets now and score early-bird discounts
Reserve your upcoming Galaxy Tab right away if you want to save big on the next Galaxy tablets!
Galaxy fans, it’s time to mark your calendars. The next Galaxy Unpacked has been announced, and you can expect new additions to the Galaxy ecosystem this September 4th! The event will be livestreamed at 5:30AM EST.
But what is Samsung announcing next week? While the South Korean tech giant doesn’t give us any details yet, it’s likely we’re getting the new Galaxy Tab S11 series and the latest member of the Galaxy S25 family, the Galaxy S25 FE.
Now, it’s important to point out that this discount isn’t an actual price cut on a device. Instead, it can be redeemed toward other devices, accessories, or wearables at the time of your order.
But that’s not all. Once the devices become available, Samsung will launch extra discounts of as much as $950! If you trade in an eligible device in good condition, you can get a maximum trade-in price cut of $800. Just like with its flagship phones, Samsung will also offer limited-time free storage upgrades.
For this September’s event, you can expect:
The free storage upgrade offers should remain live at the Samsung Store and the Samsung Shop App until October 5.
And that’s all the info we have — yep, there are zero details on the specs of the upcoming Galaxy Tab or their price. As if that’s not enough, there’s no official info about discounts (or anything else) on the new Galaxy S25 family member. On the bright side, we won’t have to wait too long — Samsung’s next Unpacked event is coming up. So, save the date and make sure you grab that $50 Reservation Credit while it lasts.
As usual, Samsung is treating early birds to some juicy discounts even before the devices’ announcement. Customarily, the official store lets users who reserve a unit early get a $50 Samsung Credit, and that’s the case with the upcoming Galaxy tablets.
Keep in mind that the Reservation Gift offer will only last through September 3 — you must reserve a device by that time. Also, you’d have to make a purchase between September 4 and October 5. Otherwise, you’ll lose the $50 discount.
- $60 off 256GB Galaxy tablets
- $120 off 512GB Galaxy tablets
- $150 off 1TB Galaxy tablets
