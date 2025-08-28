Reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy tablets now and score early-bird discounts

The new Galaxy Tab are coming up soon, and the Samsung Store already has some excellent promos to help you celebrate the launch of its new tablets. You can reserve a Galaxy Tab right now, and you'll receive a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you can get up to $950 in additional savings once the devices launch.

$60 off 256GB Galaxy tablets

$120 off 512GB Galaxy tablets

$150 off 1TB Galaxy tablets

Keep in mind that the Reservation Gift offer will only last through September 3 — you must reserve a device by that time. Also, you’d have to make a purchase between September 4 and October 5. Otherwise, you’ll lose the $50 discount.But that’s not all. Once the devices become available, Samsung will launch extra discounts of as much as $950! If you trade in an eligible device in good condition, you can get a maximum trade-in price cut of $800. Just like with its flagship phones, Samsung will also offer limited-time free storage upgrades.For this September’s event, you can expect:The free storage upgrade offers should remain live at the Samsung Store and the Samsung Shop App until October 5.And that’s all the info we have — yep, there are zero details on the specs of the upcoming Galaxy Tab or their price. As if that’s not enough, there’s no official info about discounts (or anything else) on the newfamily member. On the bright side, we won’t have to wait too long — Samsung’s next Unpacked event is coming up. So, save the date and make sure you grab that $50 Reservation Credit while it lasts.