Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy tablets now and score early-bird discounts

Reserve your upcoming Galaxy Tab right away if you want to save big on the next Galaxy tablets!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, showcasing its massive display.
Galaxy fans, it’s time to mark your calendars. The next Galaxy Unpacked has been announced, and you can expect new additions to the Galaxy ecosystem this September 4th! The event will be livestreamed at 5:30AM EST.

But what is Samsung announcing next week? While the South Korean tech giant doesn’t give us any details yet, it’s likely we’re getting the new Galaxy Tab S11 series and the latest member of the Galaxy S25 family, the Galaxy S25 FE.

As usual, Samsung is treating early birds to some juicy discounts even before the devices’ announcement. Customarily, the official store lets users who reserve a unit early get a $50 Samsung Credit, and that’s the case with the upcoming Galaxy tablets.

Get a $50 Samsung Credit with Galaxy Tab reservations

The new Galaxy Tab are coming up soon, and the Samsung Store already has some excellent promos to help you celebrate the launch of its new tablets. You can reserve a Galaxy Tab right now, and you'll receive a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you can get up to $950 in additional savings once the devices launch.
Reserve at Samsung


Now, it’s important to point out that this discount isn’t an actual price cut on a device. Instead, it can be redeemed toward other devices, accessories, or wearables at the time of your order. 

Keep in mind that the Reservation Gift offer will only last through September 3 — you must reserve a device by that time. Also, you’d have to make a purchase between September 4 and October 5. Otherwise, you’ll lose the $50 discount.

But that’s not all. Once the devices become available, Samsung will launch extra discounts of as much as $950! If you trade in an eligible device in good condition, you can get a maximum trade-in price cut of $800. Just like with its flagship phones, Samsung will also offer limited-time free storage upgrades.

For this September’s event, you can expect:
  • $60 off 256GB Galaxy tablets
  • $120 off 512GB Galaxy tablets
  • $150 off 1TB Galaxy tablets

The free storage upgrade offers should remain live at the Samsung Store and the Samsung Shop App until October 5.

And that’s all the info we have — yep, there are zero details on the specs of the upcoming Galaxy Tab or their price. As if that’s not enough, there’s no official info about discounts (or anything else) on the new Galaxy S25 family member. On the bright side, we won’t have to wait too long — Samsung’s next Unpacked event is coming up. So, save the date and make sure you grab that $50 Reservation Credit while it lasts.

Reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy tablets now and score early-bird discounts
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Google tells all 2.5 billion Gmail users: "Change your password now!"
Google tells all 2.5 billion Gmail users: "Change your password now!"

Latest News

Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
You guys seem to love the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but do you know what you're getting into?
You guys seem to love the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but do you know what you're getting into?
The iPad mini A17 Pro just got $100 cheaper, and I'm seriously tempted
The iPad mini A17 Pro just got $100 cheaper, and I'm seriously tempted
I won't be buying any of the Pixel 10 phones, and neither should you. Here's why
I won't be buying any of the Pixel 10 phones, and neither should you. Here's why
Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
A new leak just exposed Galaxy Tab S11 pricing details, plus Samsung's adding a cheaper variant you might want
A new leak just exposed Galaxy Tab S11 pricing details, plus Samsung's adding a cheaper variant you might want
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless