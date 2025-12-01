Netflix quietly killed a key feature from its mobile apps on both Android and iOS
Netflix is making watching its shows a bit more complicated, with no obvious reason.
One of the easiest ways to watch a Netflix show is to find it on your mobile device and cast it to a screen nearby. However, Netflix is now killing that feature for almost every modern TV without giving any specific reason for the move.
You won’t be able to cast Netflix shows from mobile devices to practically any modern TV, reports Android Authority. A Netflix help page says that the app “no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices.” Instead, users need to resort to the remote of their TV or streaming device to navigate through the Netflix app.
As baffling as it may feel to some, that move isn’t a shocker. Netflix had already removed support for Apple’s AirPlay feature in 2019. At the time, the company said it was because it couldn’t distinguish the different devices that support AirPlay, which stopped it from providing the highest-quality viewing experience on every device.
The company’s ad-supported tier, which was launched in 2022, has never supported Google Cast and Chromecast-only devices. The “Basic with ads” plan used to allow casting to Google TV-equipped devices, including both the 4K and HD versions of the Chromecast with Google TV.
Netflix is very strict when it comes to password sharing and using your account on TVs in different locations. Casting from your phone was the safest workaround, especially when you travel or visit friends you want to watch something with.
Now, watching Netflix on a hotel TV would be much more complicated, making me reconsider my subscription.
The only exception is casting to older Chromecast devices and TVs that support Google Cast. Netflix clarified that only users on its ad-free plans will be able to cast to those devices. Anyone who owns a Google TV Streamer, Chromecast with Google TV, or an Android TV-powered television won’t be able to cast Netflix from its mobile app.
Not exactly a surprising move from Netflix
Netflix dropped AirPlay support years ago. | Image credit – PhoneArena
It’s about the extra screens
