Latest Galaxy Tab S10 family rumor suggests Samsung actively trying to lose to Apple

Samsung makes one of the best tablets around and has been steadily narrowing the gap in shipments with market leader Apple. Apple's latest iPad Pros have the company's most powerful chip inside but instead of mirroring that strategy, Samsung is going to equip the Galaxy Tab S10 series with a chip that's not going to get anyone excited.

In June, the US-bound Galaxy Tab S10 Plus variant was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus and now, leaker Ice Universe says that the series is confirmed to use the chip.



Now, the Dimensity 9300 Plus is no slouch, which is why, as Ice Universe says, it's not necessarily bad news that the next flagship Samsung tablets will be powered by it.

Like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which most users would prefer over the Dimensity 9300 Plus, MediaTek's chip is based on TSMC's 4nm process. It features one Cortex X4 core clocked at 3.4GHz, three Cortex X4 cores running at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex A720 cores with a peak frequency of 2.0GHz.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 takes a different approach. It has one Cortex X4 core running at 3.3GHz, three Cortex A720 cores with a peak speed of 3.2GHz, three Cortex A720 cores running at 3.0GHz, and two Cortex A520 cores clocked at 2.3GHz.

MediaTek's chip benchmarks higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but the former offers better sustained performance. Since high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 are viewed as productivity machines, the use of the Dimensity 9300 Plus could lead to an unstable experience.

In addition to that, the Dimensity 9300 Plus' Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU is also no match for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's Adreno GPU, which could impact the gaming experience.

On the bright side, since the Dimensity 9300 Plus is presumably cheaper than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, we might see Samsung reduce the price of the Galaxy Tab S10 series, though we are only speculating here.

According to earlier rumors, this year's lineup will only have two models, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. They are likely to have the same design as their predecessors.

Samsung is expected to announce the new tablets in October  alongside a new foldable phone which will either be known as the Fold 6 Ultra or Fold 6 Slim. The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant will reportedly only be available in South Korea and China.
