MediaTek introduces new Dimensity 9300+ chipset designed for flagships
One of the chipsets that we mentioned in the last couple of weeks is the Dimensity 9300+. Although this wasn’t official until recently, it was mentioned because it’s the chipset that powers vivo’s upcoming flagships, the X100s and X100s Pro.
Both vivo phones will be introduced on May 13, so it makes sense for MediaTek to want to announce the Dimensity 9300+ before any smartphone makers reveal their products powered by this specific chipset.
CPU
Camera
Max Camera Sensor Supported
Display
SPECIFICATIONS
CPU
- 1x Arm Cortex-X4 up to 3.4GHz
- 3x Arm Cortex-X4 up to 2.85GHz
- 4x Arm Cortex-A720 up to 2.0GHz
Camera
Max Camera Sensor Supported
- 320MP
- 8K30 (7690 x 4320)
- 4K60 (3840 x 2160)
Display
Max Refresh Rate
- 4K up to 120Hz
- WQHD up to 180Hz
