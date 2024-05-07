Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

MediaTek introduces new Dimensity 9300+ chipset designed for flagships
One of the chipsets that we mentioned in the last couple of weeks is the Dimensity 9300+. Although this wasn’t official until recently, it was mentioned because it’s the chipset that powers vivo’s upcoming flagships, the X100s and X100s Pro.

Both vivo phones will be introduced on May 13, so it makes sense for MediaTek to want to announce the Dimensity 9300+ before any smartphone makers reveal their products powered by this specific chipset.

SPECIFICATIONS

CPU
  • 1x Arm Cortex-X4 up to 3.4GHz
  • 3x Arm Cortex-X4 up to 2.85GHz
  • 4x Arm Cortex-A720 up to 2.0GHz

Camera
Max Camera Sensor Supported
  • 320MP
Max Video Capture Resolution
  • 8K30 (7690 x 4320)
  • 4K60 (3840 x 2160)

Display
Max Refresh Rate
  • 4K up to 120Hz
  • WQHD up to 180Hz

MediaTek’s new chipset features a 2nd generation hardware raytracing engine with an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, which promises fast raytracing gaming experiences at a smooth 60 FPS (frames per second).

The Dimensity 9300+ chip takes advantage of MediaTek’s Adaptive Gaming Technology to provide a boost in power efficiency when enable in popular game titles, helping extend battery life and keep the phones cool.



In addition, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s MiraVision 990, which has advanced AI depth engine technologies to improve smartphone content.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ offers support for the latest LLMs including 01.AI Yi-Nano, Alibaba Cloud Qwen, Baichuan AI, ERNIE-3.5-SE, Google Gemini Nano, and Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3.

As mentioned earlier, the first smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ are the vivo X100s/Pro and iQOO Neo 9S Pro.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

