Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus coming to the US with MediaTek chipset
Up Next:
Samsung is gearing for its most important launch event of the second half of the year. The next Unpacked is expected to take place in July, and the South Korean company is likely to introduce several phones, tablets and wearable devices.
One of the devices expected to be introduced next month is the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, a high-end tablet that was spotted on the SafetyKorea’s certification website all the way back in March.
For instance, the tablet listed on Geekbench seems to be the US variant. Also, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, 12GB RAM, and a Mali-G720 Immortalis graphics processing unit (GPU).
That said, we don’t rule out the possibility of this listing to be inaccurate, so take it with a grain of salt until more reliable tipsters confirm the information.
Apart from the MediaTek 9300 Plus chipset, we also learned that the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will be powered by a huge 10,000 mAh battery, which isn’t surprising at all considering that the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (pictured above) packs a rather similar 10,090 mAh battery inside.
Although it’s too early to talk about pricing, we’d like to reiterate the fact that this is a top-tier tablet that will cost at least $1000 outright, just like the cheapest version of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus was selling for at launch.
One of the devices expected to be introduced next month is the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, a high-end tablet that was spotted on the SafetyKorea’s certification website all the way back in March.
More recently, the slate showed up on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), the benchmark aggregator where many of the unreleased devices get tested. What’s interesting about the listing though is that it reveals more information about the tablet’s specs.
For instance, the tablet listed on Geekbench seems to be the US variant. Also, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, 12GB RAM, and a Mali-G720 Immortalis graphics processing unit (GPU).
This is a bit of a letdown considering that top-tier Snapdragon chipsets usually are slightly more powerful than their MediaTek-branded counterparts. Not to mention that the US market is quite sensible to choices that Samsung makes when it comes to using different components in different markets.
That said, we don’t rule out the possibility of this listing to be inaccurate, so take it with a grain of salt until more reliable tipsters confirm the information.
Apart from the MediaTek 9300 Plus chipset, we also learned that the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will be powered by a huge 10,000 mAh battery, which isn’t surprising at all considering that the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (pictured above) packs a rather similar 10,090 mAh battery inside.
Although it’s too early to talk about pricing, we’d like to reiterate the fact that this is a top-tier tablet that will cost at least $1000 outright, just like the cheapest version of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus was selling for at launch.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: