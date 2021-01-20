Google Pixel 4a 5G is $200 off for new Fi subscribers

Google Fi
is trying to attract more customers and what better way to do that than lowering prices for some of its most popular smartphones. Now, let's say you want to purchase a 5G
smartphone but can't afford to pay a bucketload of money. In this case, the best course of action is to subscribe to one of the major carriers and pay your phone monthly.
If you've decided that this is the best solution for you, here is a great deal. Google Fi now offers $200 discounts on the Pixel 4a 5G
as long as customers activate it on its network. You have to be a new Fi customer and bring or transfer your number to the carrier to be eligible.
But let's say that you're already a Google Fi customer, which means you won't qualify for the $200 discount. Well, you can still save $100 when you buy the Pixel 4a 5G
, so you'll only be paying $400 for the phone.
To sum it up, you'll have to activate the phone on a new full-service plan within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and remain active on Google Fi with the qualifying phone for 90 consecutive days. Also, you must bring or transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Keep in mind that if you decide to get a new phone number, you will not receive the $200 discount.