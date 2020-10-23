Google Fi introduces new subscription program for Pixel 4a
Since you own the phone after 24 monthly payments, you can choose to do whatever you want with it. If you don't upgrade, your monthly payment reduces to device protection only. In case you're wondering, the device protection covers many issues including spills and cracks.
If you were to pay separately for everything included in the new phone subscription program, you'll have to come up with $493 over two years. By subscribing to the new program, you'll benefit from all the features for just $360, so you'll be saving $133.
The Pixel 4a is the only device that qualifies for the offer at the moment, but once the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G arrive in the US, they will probably be made part of the subscription program as well.