Best deals this week: Galaxy S21+ BOGO, $50 iPhone SE, $49 Galaxy Buds and more

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 26, 2021, 3:10 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's been a deal bonanza in these past few days, with Samsung's Galaxy Week and carrier discounts, so regardless of whether you decided on a device over the work week and are looking for the best price or are preparing to do it over the weekend, here's our roundup of the best fresh phone deals you can get.

Amazon, B&H, Walmart deals


While Samsung is careful enough not to go overboard with instant discounts, but rather offers the most generous trade-ins, retailers like Amazon have cut the Galaxy S21 series prices across the board, no strings attached:
$200
off

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Up to $250 off Galaxy S21 or S21+ at Amazon

Buy at Amazon
$81
off

Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds, White

$49
$129 99
Buy at Walmart
$350
off

OnePlus 8 UW Verizon model

$449 99
$799 99
Buy at B&H Photo
$20
off

Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer

Buy at Amazon


Carriers phone deals


Besides the best iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 deals on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, there are several new ones for humbler beginnings you may want to check out over the weekend, too:

