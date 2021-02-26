Best deals this week: Galaxy S21+ BOGO, $50 iPhone SE, $49 Galaxy Buds and more
It's been a deal bonanza in these past few days, with Samsung's Galaxy Week and carrier discounts, so regardless of whether you decided on a device over the work week and are looking for the best price or are preparing to do it over the weekend, here's our roundup of the best fresh phone deals you can get.
Samsung Galaxy Week deals
As you may have recognized by the influx of Samsung phone and tablets promos, it is Galaxy Week, and Samsung has a number of great running deals. Many of these can be combined with generous trade-in offers – and even phones with cracked screens are accepted.
Amazon, B&H, Walmart deals
Carriers phone deals
Besides the best iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 deals on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, there are several new ones for humbler beginnings you may want to check out over the weekend, too: