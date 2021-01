The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals leak, free Buds Pro in tow

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra preorder gift deals





Free Galaxy Buds Pro with a Galaxy S21 Ultra purchase

Free Samsung SmartTag with a Galaxy S21 Ultra purchase





So, instead of giving you an accessory credit, as it did with its 2020 flagships, Samsung is preparing to give away its best true wireless earphones for free with a Galaxy S21 Ultra preorder. This is no small feat given the rumored $229 price tag. Here's what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, colors, and battery life:



Galaxy Buds Pro colors: Black, Silver, Violet

Galaxy Buds Pro battery: 500mAh (case), 60mAh (buds), 22 hours battery life (ANC on, with cradle)

Galaxy Buds Pro specs: active noise cancellation (ANC), IP68 water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, touch controls, USB-C fast charging, and wireless charging.

Galaxy Buds Pro price: $229







We know, however, what's the question on everyone's mind right now, what the heck is the Samsung SmartTag? Well, if you remember one leak from last year, Samsung is preparing a Tile -style tag gear, to take on whatever AirTags Apple is cooking in that regard. It will essentially be an object tracker of sorts that will help you keep tab on things.





Here's what Samsung's Smart Tag trademark says about the tiny devices, and start planning on the best ways to use the freebies:









Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ preorder gift deals





Free Galaxy Buds Live with a Galaxy S21 or S21+ purchase

Free Samsung SmartTag with a Galaxy S21 or S21+ purchase