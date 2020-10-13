Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
Now, there's something we need to talk about: pricing.
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini don't actually cost $799 and $699, respectively. Well, they actually do, but only on Verizon and AT&T, whereas the rest of the carriers and the unlocked version of the phone both cost $30 more, bringing the grand total to $829 for the iPhone 12 and $729 for the iPhone 12 mini. Luckily, the same doesn't apply to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, meaning you can get either of those starting at $999 or $1099, respectively.
What are the best deals on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max? Currently, the selection isn't as diverse as we'd certainly like it to be, but once the pre-orders start rolling, more and more retailers will likely reveal their own incentives for Apple's newest phones. Rest assured this articles will be updated with the relevant info as soon as it becomes available.
Although pre-orders won't officially kick off until October 16, both Verizon and AT&T have already revealed their pre-order deals. Here they are:
For existing Verizon customers:
Verizon iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max deals
- Get iPhone 12 Pro from $23.29/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $31.41 before bill credits.
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $27.45/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $35.58 before bill credits.
For new Verizon customers:
- Get iPhone 12 Pro from $18.70/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $31.41 before bill credits.
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $22.87/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $35.58 before bill credits.
AT&T iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max deals
For existing and new AT&T customers:
- Get iPhone 12 Pro from $6.64/mo. over 30 mo. after trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $800 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer. Get up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus. You have to pick a qualifying AT&T Unlimited data plan. You must trade-in with AT&T directly.
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $13.30/mo. over 30 mo. аfter trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $700 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer. Get up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus. You have to pick a qualifying AT&T Unlimited data plan. You must trade-in with AT&T directly.