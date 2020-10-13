Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

Save up to 39% on Google's Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

The AppleiPhone 12 Pro and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max are now finally official, bringing an updated design that brings back memories to the iPhone 4/4s era. Aside from the great new exterior, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max come along with greatly improved cameras, probably the fastest smartphone chipset, and most importantly according to Apple, the widest and most complete 5G support on any phone. Those who are not entirely satisfied with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini would definitely want to go for the iPhone 12 Pro or splurge out for an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

No matter which one you want to go for, there's one thing that's certain: you'd want to find a killer deal on any of Apple's shiny new phones.

Read more:

Now, there's something we need to talk about: pricing.

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini don't actually cost $799 and $699, respectively. Well, they actually do, but only on Verizon and AT&T, whereas the rest of the carriers and the unlocked version of the phone both cost $30 more, bringing the grand total to $829 for the iPhone 12 and $729 for the iPhone 12 mini. Luckily, the same doesn't apply to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, meaning you can get either of those starting at $999 or $1099, respectively.

What are the best deals on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max? Currently, the selection isn't as diverse as we'd certainly like it to be, but once the pre-orders start rolling, more and more retailers will likely reveal their own incentives for Apple's newest phones. Rest assured this articles will be updated with the relevant info as soon as it becomes available.

Although pre-orders won't officially kick off until October 16, both Verizon and AT&T have already revealed their pre-order deals. Here they are:

Verizon iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max deals


For existing Verizon customers:

  • Get iPhone 12 Pro from $23.29/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $31.41 before bill credits. 
  • Get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $27.45/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $35.58 before bill credits.


For new Verizon customers:

  • Get iPhone 12 Pro from $18.70/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $31.41 before bill credits.
  • Get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $22.87/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in with 1–2 monthly payments of $35.58 before bill credits.

AT&T iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max deals


For existing and new AT&T customers:

  • Get iPhone 12 Pro from $6.64/mo. over 30 mo. after trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $800 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer. Get up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus. You have to pick a qualifying AT&T Unlimited data plan. You must trade-in with AT&T directly.
 
  • Get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $13.30/mo. over 30 mo. аfter trade-in with AT&T. Get up to $700 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer. Get up to $350 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 6s through iPhone 7 Plus. You have to pick a qualifying AT&T Unlimited data plan. You must trade-in with AT&T directly.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x

