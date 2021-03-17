Samsung Galaxy A52 prices, deals, and release availability

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 6GB/128GB price: 429 EUR/£399 ($510/$550)

Samsung Galaxy A52 6GB/128GB price: 349 EUR ($415)





Last year, the Galaxy A51 , for instance, was released at $399.99 base price, and the A51 5G went for a Benjamin more. Verizon's special UW version with mmWave modem and antennas was the most expensive one at $549.99.





Yet, as you can see above, the Galaxy A52 5G pricing in the UK is slightly lower than its predecessor the A51 5G commanded at launch. Hopefully this trend will keep in America as well, but even if the Galaxy A52 5G ships for $499 just as its predecessor, it will still be one of the most affordable and well-appointed 5G phones for the price in the US.