Google I/O 2021 is official, Android 12 and Pixel 5a event to be streamed live and free for all
When is the Google I/O developer conference date?
- May 18-20
As has become customary, Google released a puzzle for all the inquiring minds out that are curious to solve something in order to arrive at the dates. If you want to give it a whirl but are stuck at some of the sections, here's the cheat sheet:
- Sophie Germain
- Spell 'Hello World' on a punch card
- Ada Lovelace
- Finish the punch card
- Complete
- Complete
- Grace Hopper
- Arrange cards from the end to the beginning as blue, red, orange, and then green
- Christine Darden
- Click to sort the six functions, go to column 79, tap sort and rearrange all to column 70 before submitting.
Google I/O 2021 developer conference, what to expect
- Android 12
- Google Pixel 5a
- Google Pixel 6 processor development kit
We are, naturally, expecting the team from Mountain View to flesh out the Android 12 details as time nears to release it to manufacturers, as well as showcase its next budget phone wonder, the Pixel 5a. As for the Pixel 6, the rumors that it will have a homebrew processor inside may result in an I/O announcement, too, complete with a development toolkit for it as well.
How to watch the Google I/O 2021 event live stream
While the event will be entirely virtual this year, just as the pandemic changed Google's plans last year, it will be streamed live for all to see and participate, and we will have it embedded right here for your viewing pleasure. For a throwback to the energy that the Google I/O events bring, check out this keynote from a time there was still a physical audience to address.