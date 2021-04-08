Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Official Google

Daniel Petrov
Apr 08, 2021, 2:56 AM
Google I/O 2021 is official, Android 12 and Pixel 5a event to be streamed live and free for all
The next Google I/O developer conference dates have been announced, and Google even has a fun little punch card puzzle for you to celebrate the occasion. It will be an entirely virtual event, just like Apple's WWDC21, and everyone can register to attend Google I/O 2021, see the keynote, and participate in the online sessions at absolutely no charge. Sweet!

When is the Google I/O developer conference date?


  • May 18-20

As has become customary, Google released a puzzle for all the inquiring minds out that are curious to solve something in order to arrive at the dates. If you want to give it a whirl but are stuck at some of the sections, here's the cheat sheet:

  1. Sophie Germain
  2. Spell 'Hello World' on a punch card
  3. Ada Lovelace
  4. Finish the punch card
  5. Complete
  6. Complete
  7. Grace Hopper
  8. Arrange cards from the end to the beginning as blue, red, orange, and then green
  9. Christine Darden
  10. Click to sort the six functions, go to column 79, tap sort and rearrange all to column 70 before submitting.

Google I/O 2021 developer conference, what to expect


  • Android 12
  • Google Pixel 5a
  • Google Pixel 6 processor development kit

We are, naturally, expecting the team from Mountain View to flesh out the Android 12 details as time nears to release it to manufacturers, as well as showcase its next budget phone wonder, the Pixel 5a. As for the Pixel 6, the rumors that it will have a homebrew processor inside may result in an I/O announcement, too, complete with a development toolkit for it as well.

How to watch the Google I/O 2021 event live stream


While the event will be entirely virtual this year, just as the pandemic changed Google's plans last year, it will be streamed live for all to see and participate, and we will have it embedded right here for your viewing pleasure. For a throwback to the energy that the Google I/O events bring, check out this keynote from a time there was still a physical audience to address.

