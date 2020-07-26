Verizon Accessories iOS Apple Deals Audio

Best Buy kicks off summer sale, here are the best Apple deals

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 26, 2020, 6:12 AM
Best Buy recently kicked off a huge summer sale that ends at the end of the day. Dozens of tech products are now on sale, including smartphones, tablets, and headphones from prestigious brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung.

We're going to highlight three deals that you might want to check out: Apple iPhone 11, Apple AirPods, and Apple HomePod. All three are getting nice discounts for a limited time, so if you're considering any of them, here is how much you'll save.

First off, we have the Apple iPhone 11 and its bigger brothers, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which come with a couple of freebies like free Apple Music and Apple News for four months (new subscribers only).

All three Apple iPhone 11 models are $125 off, but they require qualified activation for Verizon. Basically, you'll be paying as low as $23.95 per month for the Apple iPhone 11 64GB instead of $29.17. The cheapest Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is now available for $41.66 per month (usually $45.83/month), while the Apple iPhone Pro can be had for $37.49 per month (usually $41.67/month).

If you're in the market for a pair of AirPods, we have not just one, but three deals for you. The Apple AirPods Pro are $15 off at Best Buy, while the regular AirPods with Charging Case cost just $135 ($25 off). Finally, you'll save $20 if you go for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

As far as Apple's smart speaker goes, you can grab an Apple HomePod for just $200, which means you'll be saving $100. All deals above, not just those involving Verizon's iPhone 11, come with Apple Music and Apple News free subscriptions for newcomers to the services.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
iPhone 11 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro on
$1099 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 10 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro Max on
$1079 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

