Best Buy kicks off summer sale, here are the best Apple deals
First off, we have the Apple iPhone 11 and its bigger brothers, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which come with a couple of freebies like free Apple Music and Apple News for four months (new subscribers only).
All three Apple iPhone 11 models are $125 off, but they require qualified activation for Verizon. Basically, you'll be paying as low as $23.95 per month for the Apple iPhone 11 64GB instead of $29.17. The cheapest Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is now available for $41.66 per month (usually $45.83/month), while the Apple iPhone Pro can be had for $37.49 per month (usually $41.67/month).
If you're in the market for a pair of AirPods, we have not just one, but three deals for you. The Apple AirPods Pro are $15 off at Best Buy, while the regular AirPods with Charging Case cost just $135 ($25 off). Finally, you'll save $20 if you go for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.
As far as Apple's smart speaker goes, you can grab an Apple HomePod for just $200, which means you'll be saving $100. All deals above, not just those involving Verizon's iPhone 11, come with Apple Music and Apple News free subscriptions for newcomers to the services.