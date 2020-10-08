Best Buy tech deals to expect on Prime Day

You may also find useful:









Best Buy tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day



While Amazon Prime Day requires a Prime membership to take advantage of the deals, Best Buy offered everyone Amazon's own Fire tablet lineup at a discount on last year's Amazon Prime Day. All Fire tablets were 50% off and are likely to be on sale this year too. The Fire 7 tablet was a mere $29.99, the Fire HD 8 was $49.99 and the Fire HD 10 was $99.99. This year we similarly expect the following Fire tablets to see a discount: While Amazon Prime Day requires a Prime membership to take advantage of the deals, Best Buy offered everyone Amazon's own Fire tablet lineup at a discount on last year's Amazon Prime Day. All Fire tablets were 50% off and are likely to be on sale this year too. The Fire 7 tablet was a mere $29.99, the Fire HD 8 was $49.99 and the Fire HD 10 was $99.99. This year we similarly expect the following Fire tablets to see a discount:





Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire 7





We can also expect great deals on Android tablets, including the following popular Samsung ones:





Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite





Last year's Android tablet offers included Samsung's budget Tab A ($30 off), which still sells on Best Buy today, so it's very likely to be discounted again.





The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G could be on sale at Best Buy on Amazon Prime Day





Last year, the then-current Google Pixel models were on sale at Best Buy during Amazon Prime Day, so it's safe to assume that the new Google Pixel iterations could be discounted this year. Currently, Best Buy offers the following Google phones that may get discounted:





Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G





Samsung smartphones we expect to be discounted at Best Buy on Prime Day





The following Samsung phones may be involved in deals on Prime Day. This is based on the fact that the Galaxy S10 was up to $500 off ($499) with a carrier service activation during Prime Day 2019.





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G





Best Buy laptops at a discount on Prime Day





Apple's MacBook Pro with Touch Bar was at a bargain price at Best Buy during last year's Amazon Prime Day. Various models with different specs were between $300 and $800 off. This could mean that during Prime Day 2020 we can expect slashed prices for the current MacBook Pro models, possibly including:





Apple MacBook Pro 13" Display with Touch Bar (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, latest Model)

Apple MacBook Pro 16" Display with Touch Bar (Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M, 512GB SSD, latest Model)

Apple MacBook Pro 16" Display with Touch Bar (Intel Core i9, 16GB Memory, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 1TB SSD)





But the deals extended beyond just Apple products, much like they likely will this year. Chromebooks and Windows laptops in particular were at bargain prices. The 11.6-inch Dell Chromebook was $70 off ($129), HP's 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook was $200 off ($399) and Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch was $400 off ($799). This year, deals could be available for the following popular Chromebooks and Windows laptops:





Google Pixelbook Go 13.3"

HP 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Chromebook

ASUS 14.0" Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3"



Best Buy deals on AirPods and other headphones on Prime Day

It's very likely that we'll see popular headphones such as Apple's AirPods discounted this year, based on the following deals from last year: Apple's AirPods with Wireless Charging Case were $20 off ($179.99), the Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones were $155 off ($144.99) and the JBL Endurance Peak True Wireless In-Ear Headphones were $20 off ($99.99). This suggests 2020 Prime Day deals at Best Buy could include:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Apple AirPods Pro

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³

JBL LIVE 650BTNC

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Apple Watch Series 6 and other possible smartwatch deals at Best Buy on Prime Day

Currently, Best Buy sells the Apple Watch Series 6 models, which could get discounted with at least $50. The Apple Watch Series 4 (with GPS) was $50 off on Prime Day 2019, meaning $349 for the 40mm and $379 for the 44mm variant respectively. Those are the currently-popular smartwatches likely to see a discount this year:

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS / GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch SE (GPS / GPS + Cellular)

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Galaxy Watch Active2

Fitbit Versa 2

Smart speaker deals to expect at Best Buy on Prime Day

Last year, the Nest Hub 7" Smart Display with Google Assistant was a bargain at 47% off ($79), while the Google Home Mini (1st Generation) was 49% off ($25). This year, smart speakers and displays that are likely to be discounted include:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Google's Nest Hub Max smart display

Google Nest Audio





While Amazon Prime Day is definitely enticing, you may be interested to know that Amazon isn't the only retailer offering deals on the days of October 13 and 14. Another retail giant, Best Buy, was offering tech deals on Amazon Prime Day last year, and will do the same this year. This means you'll have even more options to choose from, when looking for the perfect deal on Amazon Prime Day.When Best Buy starts offering fresh new deals meant to compete with Amazon Prime Day, we'll have them right here for you, so stay tuned! Until then, see below what deals you can expect from Best Buy on Prime Day this year, based on what it offered on last year's Prime Day.