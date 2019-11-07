Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Amazon
Instead of being a single-day event, Amazon's Black Friday will kick off a full week early, at 12:01 AM on the 22nd of November and continue on until 11:59 PM on the 29th of November.
Check out the deals below and click on each respective link to open its Amazon page:
General electronics:
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 (+ free Galaxy Buds) and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series (+ free Galaxy Buds)
- Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories
- Save on headphones from Bose, Sony, and other top brands
- Save on Garmin smartwatches
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
- Save up to 35% on select iOttie Car Mount Phone Holders
- Save on Garmin Forerunner 235 and DriveSmart
Amazon devices:
Confirmed Amazon deals starting on November 22:
- Fire HD 8 around $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition around $79.99 ($50 off)
- Fire 7 Tablet around $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition around $59.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet around $99.99 ($50 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite around $84.99 ($45 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show around $189 ($149 off)
Confirmed Amazon deals on November 24:
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick around $19.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Cube around $89.99 ($30 off)
- Blink XT2 Camera Kit around $184.99 ($65 off)
- Ring Indoor Cam 2-Pack around $99.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug w/ Echo around $4.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot w/ Clock around $34.99 ($25 off)
- Echo Dot around $22 ($27 off)
- Echo Auto around $29.99 ($20 off)
- Echo (3rd Gen) around $59.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 5 around $49.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) around $149.99 ($80 off)
Best Buy
All of the promotions available over the next few days will naturally return on Thursday, November 28 (i.e. Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. in physical stores and midnight time online.
Many other products will join the actual Black Friday 2019 festivities then, and without further ado, here's a rundown of the best Best Buy deals available today and coming in a few weeks across categories like smartphones (duh), tablets, smartwatches, activity trackers, smart home devices, and headphones:
- Beats Studio3 wireless noise canceling headphones - $200 ($150 off)
- Apple Watch Series 4 - up to $300 savings (starting at $50 off)
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro - up to $500 off with qualified activation and in-store iPhone trade-in
- iPad 10.2 - up to $100 off for My Best Buy members (today only)
- iPad Pro - $150 and $200 off select models for My Best Buy members
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3 and Type Cover included - $599 ($360 off)
- Apple HomePod - $200 ($100 off)
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus - starting at $10 a month with qualified activation
- Apple smart battery cases - $20 off
- Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones - $90 ($110 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E - $100 (50 percent off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - $100 off with free $50 e-gift card included
- Moto G7 - starting at $150 with activation ($150 off)
- Moto G7 Play - starting at $100 with activation ($100 off)
- AT&T Prepaid Moto E5 Play - $30 ($70 off)
- Lenovo Smart Clock - $40 (50 percent off)
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds - $110 ($60 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise canceling over-the-ear headphones - $280 ($70 off)
- Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise canceling over-the-ear headphones - $90 ($110 off)
- Jaybird Tarah wireless in-ear headphones - $50 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Versa Special Edition - $120 ($80 off)
- Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire - $300 ($300 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 235 - $150 ($100 off)
- Fossil Sport smartwatches - starting at $165 after $110 savings
- Samsung Galaxy Fit - $80 ($20 off)
- Michael Kors MKGO - $195 ($100 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise canceling headphones - $280 ($70 off)
- Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones - $170 ($30 off)
Coming soon...
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and Note 10+ 5G - up to $500 off with qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint
- Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10 Plus - $200 off unlocked variants (additional $100 off with activation)
- Google Pixel 3a - $100 off (extra $50 off with activation)
- Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL - $400 off with activation
- Unlocked Pixel 4 and 4 XL - $200 off (extra $50 off with activation)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e - $300 off with Verizon and Sprint activation
- Samsung Galaxy S10 series - starting at $5 a month with Sprint activation
- BLU Vivo XI and Vivo XI Plus - $100 off
- Unlocked LG Stylo 5 - $130 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - $150 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch - $270 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - $230 and up ($50 off)
- Fitbit Versa Lite - $100 ($60 off)
- Fitbit Versa 2 - $150 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Ace 2 - $50 ($20 off)
- Fibit Charge 3 - $100 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Inspire - up to $30 off
- Garmin Venu - $300 ($100 off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 and keyboard included - $799 ($230 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 - $50 off
- JBL Free true wireless in-ear headphones - $75 ($75 off)
- Skullcandy Crusher wireless over-the-ear headphones - $80 ($70 off)
- Third-gen Amazon Echo - $60 ($40 off)
- Third-gen Amazon Echo Dot - $23 ($27 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50 ($40 off)
- Facebook Portal Mini - $80 ($50 off)
- Google Home Mini - $20 ($29 off)
- Google Nest Hub - $80 ($50 off)
- Facebook Portal 10-inch - $130 ($50 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 - $80 ($50 off)
- Second-gen Amazon Echo Show - $150 ($80 off)
Check out Best Buy's current Black Friday deals right here
Walmart
Starting online at 10 PM ET on November 21, and expanding to brick and mortar stores the following day at 6 PM, all the hottest smartphones in the US are getting massive discounts. Technically, you’re not looking at upfront savings, of course, but we can probably all agree a free $400 gift card beats the heck out of a modest outright markdown. It’s going to be easy to score that coupon too, as all you need to do is buy an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or iPhone X with a Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T device payment plan. The same type of deal will be offered for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+, Galaxy S8, and S8+, although the value of the complimentary gift card is downgraded to “only” $300.
Here are all the noteworthy Walmart deals so far.
- Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max - $300 Walmart Gift Card when activating a new installment plan
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10 - $300 Walmart Gift Card when activating a new installment plan
- Microsoft Xbox One X Bundle with $40 Walmart Gift Card - $369.99 (save $140)
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle - $269.99 (save $130)
- Nintendo Switch Bundle (game or free memory card) - $240 (save $110)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cell) - $749.00 (save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) - $429 (save $100)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - $159.99 (save $40)
- 65-inch 4K TV - $350 from a respectable brand
- 55-inch 4K TV - $200 from a respectable brand
- Google Smart TV kit (includes Google Home Mini, Chromecast, and $10 Vudu credit) - $35
- Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones - $89 ($30 off)
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $129 ($70 off)
- Onn true wireless in-ear headphones - $15 ($10 off)
- JLab Studio wireless headphones - $15 ($15 off)
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker - $20 ($15 off)
- JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth speaker - $50
- Lenovo Smart Clock - $39 ($40 off)
- Google Home Mini - $19
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 - $149 with two bonus free Vudu movies
- Onn 10.1-inch tablet and keyboard - $59 ($40 off)
- Onn 7-inch tablet - $28 ($22 off)
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $69 ($30 off)
- Fitbit Versa Lite - $99 ($60 off)
- iPhone 6s Plus on Straight Talk or Total Wireless - $149 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 on Straight Talk - $399 ($200 off)
- LG Stylo 5 on Straight Talk - $99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A10e on Straight Talk - $49 ($90 off)
- Nokia 2V on Verizon - $20 ($20 off)
- LG Journey LTE on Walmart Family Mobile - $40 ($39 off)
- iPhone 6s on Straight Talk or Total Wireless - $99 ($50 off)
Check out all Walmart Black Firday deals right here
Target
Target is not falling behind its bigger competitors when it comes to Black Friday deals. First and foremost, we're seeing some real gems on Target's doorbuster roster, including big discounts on a number of popular smartwatches, tablets, and smart home devices and especially a bunch of very valuable freebies bundled with the world's hottest phones. At the same time, it's definitely worth highlighting that hundreds of these killer deals will be "previewed" this Friday and Saturday (November 8 and 9). Here are the deals:
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max - free $200 gift card with qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10 Plus - free $400 gift card with Verizon or AT&T activation
- Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL - free $300 gift card with Verizon or AT&T activation
- Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL - free $550 gift card with activation
- iPhone XS and XS Max - free $200 gift card with qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $130 ($170 off)
- Google Home Mini - $19 ($30 off)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth wireless speaker - $100 ($80 off)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker - $40 (50 percent off)
- Sony XB41 wireless Bluetooth speaker - $125 (50 percent off)
- Apple iPad 10.2 - $250 and up ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 - $170 and up ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch - $250 ($80 off)
- Fossil Sport - $165 (40 percent off)
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $70 ($30 off)
- Fitbit Versa 2 - $150 ($50 off)
- Apple AirPods with charging case - $145; with wireless charging case - $170
- Fitbit Ace 2 - $50 ($20 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 - $130 ($70 off)
- Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 - $50 ($20 off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - $85 ($45 off)
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet - $30 ($20 off)
- Fire HD 10 - $100 ($50 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition - $60 ($40 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 - $160 ($60 off)
- Third-gen Amazon Echo - $60 ($40 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50 ($40 off)
- Third-gen Echo Dot - $22 ($28 off)
- Google Nest Hub - $79 ($50 off)
- Google Home - $49 ($50 off)
- Bose SoundSport wireless headphones - $100 ($30 off)
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds - $75 ($75 off)
- Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds - $50 ($35 off)
- urBeats3 earphones with Lightning connector - $40 ($20 off)
Check out Target's Black Friday deals here
B&H
B&H will be hosting weekly deals up until Black Friday, with the first deals already available. Here goes:
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen) - $169.95 ($30 off)
- Apple iPad 10.2" (Late 2019, 32GB, Wi-Fi only, Gold) - $299 ($30 off)
- Moto Z3 Play 64GB Deep Indigo - $229.99 ($270 off)
Costco
Costco has a very intriguing set of deals for this Black Friday, most of which include Samsung's smart wares. The best mobile deals are scheduled to kick off on November 28 online and November 29 in physical warehouses, letting you save a whopping $420 on your choice of Samsung's best high-end smartphones of 2019. The massive discount will be offered towards Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10+ installment plans for Verizon activations, while AT&T and Sprint customers can score $420 Costco shop cards by agreeing to pay regular monthly installments for the same flagship devices.
While nowhere near as drastic, a $50 price cut will bring the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to $220 and $240 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively, with the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Tab A 10.1 slates set to be reduced to $110 and $200 respectively. The former Android tablet will also be bundled with a complimentary 32GB microSD card, whereas productivity enthusiasts have a pair of killer Surface Pro 7 bundle deals to look forward to.
That's right, Microsoft's newest 2-in-1 detachable with Windows 10 and 10th Generation Intel Core processing power is looking at an up to $300 markdown already. Starting November 22, you'll be able to get the Core i7 configuration alongside a Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen at $1,300 instead of a standard combined price of $1,600. That's an online-only promotion, mind you, unlike the $200 discount that will bring the price of a Core i5 variant down to a very reasonable $800 when sold together with a keyboard and stylus.
A Surface Go combo containing an Intel Pentium-powered tablet and a Type Cover of its own will cost 400 bucks after a $100 cut, while smartwatch fans should be happy to hear the Fitbit Versa 2 has a $50 discount in the pipeline that's slated to go live both on and offline a whole week before Thanksgiving Day.
Check out Costco's Black Friday deals here
Kohl's
Most "doorbusters" will go live Thursday, November 28, at 12:01 am CT online and 5 pm in physical stores, although some of the deals listed below are kicking off a few days early on Kohls.com.
Keep in mind that every $50 spent during the November 25-29 timeframe will net you $15 in Kohl's Cash, which you can then use between November 30 and December 9 to buy pretty much anything at a reduced price. All that being said, here are the most interesting tech deals coming to this major retailer on the biggest shopping days of the year:
- Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50
- Fitbit Charge 3 and Versa Lite Edition - $100 a pop
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $70
- Beats urBeats3 earphones with 3.5mm plug - $50
- BeatsX wireless earphones - $80
- Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones - $200
- Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-canceling headphones - $90
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker - $100
- Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds - $30
- Sony SRSXB01B Bluetooth speaker - $14.99
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet - $29.99
- Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet - $60
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) - $22
- Google Nest Mini - $29
- Google Nest Hub - $79
- Fitbit Ace 2 - $50
- Fitbit Inspire - $50
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition - $180
- Fitbit Ionic - $200
Check out Kohl's Black Friday deals here
Samsung
Samsung's Black Friday deals are live.
We've already covered some of the sauicer deals out there, available in our large round-up post right here, but one of the larger names that was missing up until now was none other than Samsung itself. Not anymore, though, as the South Korea-based smartphone giant has unwrapped its latest offerings.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be available for $339.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package as well. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $309.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package, too. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1.
- Get the Galaxy Note10 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in plus free Galaxy Buds. Valid 11/21 - 12/1.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $459.99 with eligible trade-in. A pair of free Galaxy Buds are included in the package. This deal is also available starting November 21 all the way to December 1.
- Get your next Galaxy phone starting from $309.99 with eligible trade-in plus free Galaxy Buds. Valid 11/21 - 12/1.
The Samsung Galaxy Fit smart wearable is $20 off its regular $99.99 price and can be snatched for just $79.99. This deal will be available a little longer - up until December 31.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is $80 down. This deal will be available starting November 22 up until December 29.
Looking for a new TV? Samsung's QLED 4K TVs are all subjected to some great discounts this Black Friday! You can get up to $1,300 off on select TV sets, which is great if you're looking for one.
- Black Friday prices available today on 4K QLED! Save up to 50% instantly, and get 2% back in Samsung Rewards. Only on Samsung.com. Valid 11/4 - 12/8.
The 43" Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV starts at $279.99. You will get free delivery and an additional 1% back in Samsung Rewards points. The deal will be valid through November 24.
- Get a Smart 4K UHD TV starting at only $279.99. Free delivery and 1% back in Samsung Rewards. Now through 11/24
Samsung's exceptional The Frame TV is also getting a pretty nice discount. It's 45% off until December 1, and also gives you a three-month subscription to the Art store as well as 2% back in Samsung Rewards points.
Microsoft
Microsoft has only revealed a few teasers for its upcoming Black Friday deals, and most of them are seemingly in partnership with none other than Samsung. Both Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 families will be on sale at $200 off their list prices starting November 21, and better yet, the ultra-high-end handsets will include true wireless Galaxy Buds at no extra cost. That means you'll be able to pay as little as 550 bucks for an unlocked Galaxy S10e bundled with some of the best alternatives to Apple's market-leading AirPods, while a Galaxy Note 10 sold alongside the same cool earbuds will only set you back $750.
Perhaps more interestingly, Microsoft has a little something, something in store for tablet fans digging the company's latest Surface Pro refresh as well. Namely, special Surface Pro 7 bundles including Type Cover keyboards for $799 and up. The recently released Surface Pro 7 normally starts at $749 all by itself, so as you can imagine, you're looking at pretty hefty savings here too. Specifically, up to $230 off regular prices, available from November 22.
Finally, if you don't have a problem waiting until November 28, you'll be able to snap up the already affordable Surface Go tablet for as little as $299 and thus save up to a cool 150 bucks.
Check out Microsoft's Black Friday deals here
OnePlus
OnePlus has just a couple of noteworthy deals for the 2019 Black Friday season. The company will run these sales on its own US store between November 18 and December 2. Have in mind that discounted stock would be very limited. Here's what's getting discounted:
- OnePlus 7 Pro - $549, $150 off
- OnePlus 6T - $449, $100 off
- OnePlus 6T Bumper case nylon (Black) - $14.97, 50% off
- OnePlus 6T Protective Case Karbon - $12.97, 50% off
- OnePlus 6T Bumper Case Karbon - $31.96, 20% off
- OnePlus 7 Pro Workout Bundle - $51.92, 20% off
- OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Power Bundle - $43.92, 20% off
- OnePlus 7 Pro Lifestyle Bundle - $59.98, 20% off
- OnePlus Travel bundle - $59.75, 20% off
- OnePlus Bullets wireless 2 Black - $79.20, 20% off
HP
HP is also partaking in this year's Black Friday deals season with a very neat selection of deals.
The HP Laptop 15t with a 10th gen Intel Core i7, SSD, and Intel Optane sells for just $499.99. That's a tremendous 62% discount over the regular price of $1349.99. You can save $20 more if you are a doorbuster and get the laptop before 12pm PST on November 29. A great laptop for just $480? Yes, please! Check out the deal by following the link below.
The gaming-oriented Omen Laptop 17t is definitely one of the best-spec'd laptops that HP has in store for this year's Black Friday season. With a 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti (6GB), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD storage, as well as a large 17.3" display, this one will be an excellent companion for your gaming sessions. The Omen Laptop 17t will be selling for $1,199.99, a $300 discount over its regular $1,499.99 price. Check out the deal by following the link below.
Check out all of HP's Black Friday deals right here
While we are still waiting for Verizon's official Black Friday deals to roll out, Big Red has just released a flurry of pre-Black Friday promos and deals. All the offerings below will be valid through November 27, when the real Black Friday deals will most certainly be announced...
Verizon
Here's what Verizon's current deals are:
The Apple iPhone XR is 50% off, and so is its activation fee. This deal is available online-only and is valid through November 27.
Verizon is also kicking off a quick BOGO deal on its best devices. As usual, the two phones have to be within the same brand. This deal is only available with the Verizon Unlimited. Two iPhones, two Galaxies, two Pixels - you pick your poison!
Verizon will also give you a free Galaxy S10 if you purchase an eligible Samsung device. Eligible for this deal are the Galaxy S10+, S10 5G, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10.
If you buy the latest iPhone, Verizon will get you $700 off a second one. You need to add two iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones with monthly device payments to your cart, and one of these phones should have be a new line on any Unlimited plan. You will get $700 credited to your account over 24 months.
You will get a free LG G8X if you purchase any other qualifying LG phone. Eligible for this deal are the LG G8, LG Stylo 5, and the LG V50 ThinQ.
The BOGO deal is also available for the Pixel 4 lineup. If you buy one, Verizon will give you another one for free!
Verizon also lets you save $200 on the Pixel 3a or 3a XL when adding a line or upgrading your existing one.
If you buy a Galaxy Watch, the second one will be 50% off. Among the eligible wearables for this promotion are the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in both 40 and 44mm sizes, the 42mm Galaxy Watch, and the 46mm Galaxy Watch. The first monthly service fee is waived.
The same superb deal applies to the Apple Watch as well. You can choose between the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3. The first monthly service fee is waived here as well.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile might be parting ways with its CEO, but has some of the best Black Friday deals around!
Smartphones & Tablets:
- Samsung BOGO deals: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 series phone (S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G are all eligible), or a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ and get a second one as a freebie. The deal is good if join T-Mobile and activate both devices or add a new voice line to an existing qualifying plan)
- Free iPhone 8: Get a free iPhone 8 or save up to $450 on models older than the iPhone 8 (including all iPhone 6 and iPhone 5 versions, as well as the SE) by trading in an eligible iPhone model and activating a new voice line on a qualifying plan.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at 50% off: Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S6 by activating a new mobile internet line (6GB or more of mobile data).
- Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A: Get a free Galaxy Tab A by activating a new mobile internet line (6GB or more of mobile data).
Smartwatches:
- Apple Watch BOGO: Buy an Apple Watch (Series 3, 4 and 5 are all eligible) and save $200 on a second model of either equal or lesser value by activating a new smartwatch line.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch BOGO: Buy a Galaxy Watch and get a second one for free (as long as it is of equal or lesser value) by activating a smartwatch line.
AT&T
Get ready for AT&T’s Black Friday deals! That's how the AT&T Black Friday page starts, and it lists several ongoing deals to choose from right now, including up to $700 off the iPhone 11 or the Galaxy Note 10.
The carrier makes Black Friday online shopping even easier – you can order online and get your device on that very same day in the run-up to November 29. That includes picking it up in the store (duh) or having it brought to your front porch in select ZIP codes, and any delivery method comes free.
AT&T does warn that this is a preliminary sale and it will have more deals as the holiday season unfold with the following: "while you are waiting for Black Friday to arrive, we’ve got a great selection of phones, tablets, and the accessories to make your devices pop, as well as unlimited data plans and TV & Internet offers. You can take advantage of these great values now and get the cool gadgets you want and the tech essentials you need."
Here are the three most notable current deals from AT&T:
- An iPhone 11, Pro or Max with up to $700 in credits when you switch to AT&T and trade in a qualifying device;
- A Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 with up to $700 in credits when you switch to AT&T and trade in a qualifying device;
- An Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 4 with $200 off a second one.
Sprint
Sprint's Black Friday deals are now live! We've compiled a list of some of the best deals you can get on Sprint this Black Friday:
- Apple iPhone 11 for $15/month: add a line and lease the iPhone 11 for $15/mo
- Apple iPhone XR for $10/month: add a line and get the iPhone XR for $10 a month with Sprint Flex lease.
- Apple Watch Series 5 at 50% off
- Apple iPad (7th Gen) for $99 ($4.17/month): Requires 24-month installment billing agreement, new line of tablet unlimited service, and active handset on account.
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5/month with Sprint Flex lease
- Samsung Galaxy S10 for $10/month with Sprint Flex lease
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/month with Sprint Flex lease
- Galaxy Watch Active2 at %50 off (with monthly bill credits)
- Google Pixel 4 lease one, get one free
- Google Pixel 3 at $10/month with an 18-month lease
- Save over 50% on an LG phone (incl. LG G8X ThinQ, LG V50, V40 and other selects) and get a free 49" 4K Smart TV
Cricket
Starting this Friday, November 22, Cricket is bringing a handful of new offers to current and new customers. Additionally, a new plan for those who bring their own device to Cricket will be available between November 22 and January 30.
But let's start with the holiday deals that will be available starting November 22. First off, customers who switch to Cricket will be able to choose from the following deals:
- A Motorola Moto G7 Supra with a $60 plan unlimited plan, or an LG Stylo 5 on a $60 unlimited plan starting December 2;
- Customers who sign up for a $55 or $60 unlimited plan can choose a free Samsung J2 Pure, LG Escape Plus, Alcatel Onyx or Nokia 3.1 C;
- Customers who sign up for a $30 rate plan are eligible for a free LG Fortune 2, Cricket Icon or Alcatel Insight.
Besides the promos above, Cricket will offer some Black Friday deals aimed at both new and existing customers. For example, the Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available for just $40, while the LG Stylo 5 will cost just $80.
As far as Cyber Monday goes, the Samsung Galaxy A10e will be available for $10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $400 with an Unlimited Plan starting on December 2 online. These deals are only available for new customers who switch to Cricket.
Just in time for the holidays, Cricket introduces a new plan for new customers. Simply bring your own compatible device, activate a new line of service and Cricket will offer you its Unlimited BYOD Plan for just $40 per month.
Customers can also add a mobile hotspot for $10 a line per month. Cricket's special $40 Unlimited Plan promotion runs from November 22 through January 30.
