Apple Software updates

Apple HomePod receives the cool HomePod mini Intercom integration, updates to Siri, and more

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 21, 2020, 4:26 AM
Apple HomePod receives the cool HomePod mini Intercom integration, updates to Siri, and more
Apple’s HomePod mini is due to be released soon, on November 6, but now Apple is releasing an update to owners of the original HomePod, which will deliver one of the most exciting HomePod mini features: Intercom. The new feature was announced together with the iPhone 12 series and HomePod mini announcement on October 13, and now it’s making its way to the HomePod, reports TechRadar.

The Intercom feature offers an easy way to communicate with family members. It allows you to send messages between different HomePods around your house. It records your voice message and then automatically plays in on the designated HomePod speaker.

What’s more, these messages can be sent to iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, CarPlay, and AirPods, making sure the destined family member can receive the message, and also reply to it if needed. That way, you won’t have to worry about screaming around the house to your family member to figure out where they are so that you can call them for dinner.

Alongside the intercom functionality, the update brings new Siri features for the HomePod, such as the possibility to stop alarms and timers, as well as media features across devices. It will allow you to set alarms using songs from Apple Music as well.

Additionally, you can ask your HomePod’s Siri about a location, and the suggestion will appear on your iPhone’s Maps. It can also show you web search results.

