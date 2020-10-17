Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest

With the pandemic playing havoc with Apple's supply chain earlier in the year, a delay in the launch of the 2020 iPhone models seemed like a sure bet. And sure enough, Apple decided to stagger the release dates starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Pre-orders for both models kicked off yesterday and shipping dates are beginning to get pushed out. For example, the iPhone 12 Pro's original release date of October 23rd has now been pushed back into November.

The new Pacific Blue color is the most popular for the iPhone 12 Pro so far







As you might expect, the Pacific Blue color option has been the most popular hue based on the new delivery dates listed for the iPhone 12 Pro. Free delivery of all three storage variants of this model (128GB, 256GB and 512GB) are now pushed back to a range of November 4th through November 9th. And 128GB has been the most popular storage option as all four color options with that amount of storage onboard also are not scheduled to arrive until November 4th through November 9th.





Apple iPhone 12 Pro







Pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro is $999 for 128GB (or 24 monthly payments of $41.62), $1,099 for 256GB (24 monthly payments of $45.79), and $1,299 for 512GB (24 monthly payments of $54.12).





On the other hand, when it comes to the iPhone 12, Green is the popular color with all three models (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) delayed from October 23rd to a range between November 2nd through November 4th. The least popular color for the iPhone 12 is (PRODUCT)RED since all three storage options in that color are still expected to be shipped on the original October 23rd date.





Apple iPhone 12



Interestingly, some people are already receiving their MagSafe accessories. And it is important to remind you that Apple is not including a power adapter and the wired EarPods in the box this year. You can order a 20W power brick and/or the EarPods for $19 each from the Apple Store. That is 34% lower than the $39 that each accessory cost just a week ago . An improved Lightning to USB-C cable is included in the box.





Pricing for the iPhone 12 is $799 for 64GB (or 24 monthly payments of $33.29), $849 for 128GB (24 monthly payments of $35.37), and $949 for 256GB (24 monthly payments of $39.54).





Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone Pro Max both start at 8 am ET on November 6th with deliveries taking place on November 13th.



