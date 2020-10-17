Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
With the pandemic playing havoc with Apple's supply chain earlier in the year, a delay in the launch of the 2020 iPhone models seemed like a sure bet. And sure enough, Apple decided to stagger the release dates starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Pre-orders for both models kicked off yesterday and shipping dates are beginning to get pushed out. For example, the iPhone 12 Pro's original release date of October 23rd has now been pushed back into November.
The new Pacific Blue color is the most popular for the iPhone 12 Pro so far
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|Pacific Blue
|Silver
|Graphite/Gold
|128GB November 4th-November 9th
|128GB November 4th-November 9th
|128GB November 4th-November 9th
|256GB November 4th-November 9th
|256GB November 2nd-November 4th
|256GB November 4th-November 9th
|512GB November 4th-November 9th
|512GB November 2nd-November 4th
|512GB November 4th-November 9th
Pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro is $999 for 128GB (or 24 monthly payments of $41.62), $1,099 for 256GB (24 monthly payments of $45.79), and $1,299 for 512GB (24 monthly payments of $54.12).
On the other hand, when it comes to the iPhone 12, Green is the popular color with all three models (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) delayed from October 23rd to a range between November 2nd through November 4th. The least popular color for the iPhone 12 is (PRODUCT)RED since all three storage options in that color are still expected to be shipped on the original October 23rd date.
Apple iPhone 12
|White
|Black
|Blue
|Green
|PRODUCT(RED)
|64GB November 2nd-4th
|64GB November 2nd-November 4th
|64GB November 2nd-November 4th
|64GB November 2nd-November 4th
|64GB October 23rd
|128GB October 23rd
|128GB October 23rd
|128GB November 2nd-November 4th
|128GB November 2nd-November 4th
|128GB October 23rd
|256GB October 23rd
|256GB October 23rd
|256GB October 23rd
|256GB November 2nd-November 4th
|256GB October 23rd
Interestingly, some people are already receiving their MagSafe accessories. And it is important to remind you that Apple is not including a power adapter and the wired EarPods in the box this year. You can order a 20W power brick and/or the EarPods for $19 each from the Apple Store. That is 34% lower than the $39 that each accessory cost just a week ago. An improved Lightning to USB-C cable is included in the box.
Pricing for the iPhone 12 is $799 for 64GB (or 24 monthly payments of $33.29), $849 for 128GB (24 monthly payments of $35.37), and $949 for 256GB (24 monthly payments of $39.54).
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone Pro Max both start at 8 am ET on November 6th with deliveries taking place on November 13th.
Venture capital firm Loup Ventures made some forecasts and they expect that the iPhone 12 Pro models will be more important than the iPhone 12 phones. They expect iPhone revenue for fiscal 2021 to rise by 15% compared to the 1% growth seen last year. The firm says that the slow speeds that they have been experiencing on the Apple.com pre-order pages for the iPhone (compared with other Apple devices listed on the site) is a good sign that demand is strong for the new handsets.