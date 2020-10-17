Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 17, 2020, 3:31 PM
With the pandemic playing havoc with Apple's supply chain earlier in the year, a delay in the launch of the 2020 iPhone models seemed like a sure bet. And sure enough, Apple decided to stagger the release dates starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Pre-orders for both models kicked off yesterday and shipping dates are beginning to get pushed out. For example, the iPhone 12 Pro's original release date of October 23rd has now been pushed back into November.

The new Pacific Blue color is the most popular for the iPhone 12 Pro so far


As you might expect, the Pacific Blue color option has been the most popular hue based on the new delivery dates listed for the iPhone 12 Pro. Free delivery of all three storage variants of this model (128GB, 256GB and 512GB) are now pushed back to a range of November 4th through November 9th. And 128GB has been the most popular storage option as all four color options with that amount of storage onboard also are not scheduled to arrive until November 4th through November 9th.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Pacific Blue
SilverGraphite/Gold
128GB November 4th-November 9th
128GB November 4th-November 9th
128GB November 4th-November 9th
256GB November 4th-November 9th
256GB November 2nd-November 4th
256GB November 4th-November 9th
512GB November 4th-November 9th
512GB November 2nd-November 4th
512GB November 4th-November 9th

Pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro is $999 for 128GB (or 24 monthly payments of $41.62), $1,099 for 256GB (24 monthly payments of $45.79), and $1,299 for 512GB (24 monthly payments of $54.12).

On the other hand, when it comes to the iPhone 12, Green is the popular color with all three models (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) delayed from October 23rd to a range between November 2nd through November 4th. The least popular color for the iPhone 12 is (PRODUCT)RED since all three storage options in that color are still expected to be shipped on the original October 23rd date.

Apple iPhone 12

WhiteBlackBlueGreenPRODUCT(RED)
64GB November 2nd-4th
64GB November 2nd-November 4th
64GB November 2nd-November 4th
64GB November 2nd-November 4th
64GB October 23rd
128GB October 23rd
128GB October 23rd
128GB November 2nd-November 4th
128GB November 2nd-November 4th
128GB October 23rd
256GB October 23rd
256GB October 23rd
256GB October 23rd
256GB November 2nd-November 4th
256GB October 23rd

Interestingly, some people are already receiving their MagSafe accessories. And it is important to remind you that Apple is not including a power adapter and the wired EarPods in the box this year. You can order a 20W power brick and/or the EarPods for $19 each from the Apple Store. That is 34% lower than the $39 that each accessory cost just a week ago. An improved Lightning to USB-C cable is included in the box.

Pricing for the iPhone 12 is $799 for 64GB (or 24 monthly payments of $33.29), $849 for 128GB (24 monthly payments of $35.37), and $949 for 256GB (24 monthly payments of $39.54).

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone Pro Max both start at 8 am ET on November 6th with deliveries taking place on November 13th.

Venture capital firm Loup Ventures made some forecasts and they expect that the iPhone 12 Pro models will be more important than the iPhone 12 phones. They expect iPhone revenue for fiscal 2021 to rise by 15% compared to the 1% growth seen last year. The firm says that the slow speeds that they have been experiencing on the Apple.com pre-order pages for the iPhone (compared with other Apple devices listed on the site) is a good sign that demand is strong for the new handsets.

