Best Apple Watch deals right now

If you really want the Series 5 variety, the cheapest option starts at $399 at BestBuy and Amazon. There are, however, rare cases when you can snatch one for less. There's a renewed Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44MM) on sale at Amazon at the moment and you save more than $70. It works and looks like new and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.









Alternatively, you can opt for that $399 model if you don’t mind the smaller form-factor. It’s 40mm GPS only but it is technically brand new and will give you that full warranty peace of mind. You can either go for the classic version or choose the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 sport-oriented edition.









There's a great option if you don't mind buying with a plan and want to make someone happy (beside yourself, obviously). If you purchase two eligible Apple Watches both on a qualifying installment agreement you can get up to $200 in bill credits towards the second eligible Apple Watch.





Let’s say you’ve already bought an Apple Watch and now want to treat it with some accessories. You’re in luck because there are some really sweet deals out there. The Nomad -



There are other charging options for your new Apple Watch like this Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock which is 20% off at BestBuy. The built-in VersaCase lighting connector adjusts to multiple positions to fit most cases, and the dual integrated chargers let you mount two devices simultaneously



There are other charging options for your new Apple Watch like this Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock which is 20% off at BestBuy. The built-in VersaCase lighting connector adjusts to multiple positions to fit most cases, and the dual integrated chargers let you mount two devices simultaneously. Last but not least, a nice strap can make your Apple Watch stand out in the crowd and give you that additional design freedom. There are a lot of choices when it comes to Apple Watch bands, from classy metal and leather options to sporty and fresh colorful ones.








