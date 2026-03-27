Android phones are in trouble, and Pixel seems to be the answer
The memory crisis seems to be hitting smartphone manufacturers hard. Some harder then others.
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RAM prices have skyrocketed in the past couple of months | Image by PixaBay
Ever wonder how many people switch from Android to iPhone and vice versa in the never-ending battle between the two mobile platforms? Researchers have an answer, and it's not looking good for Android fans.
A big research study on the state of the smartphone market from Morgan Stanley points out that "Apple is the only major global smartphone vendor expected to gain share in 2026.” On the other hand, Android phones seem to suffer more from the ongoing storage and RAM shortages, featuring “unprecedented memory cost inflation," which will “significantly dampen smartphone market demand” due to higher prices.
Back to our original question of switching platforms. The Morgan Stanley research shows that Apple’s switching rate jumped from 6% to 11% year-over-year, while almost all other Android brands see negative numbers.
The statistics above tell us that 11% of the people switched from Android to iPhone. Meanwhile, 5% switched away from Samsung, and 10% left Motorola. The biggest drop was Vivo, more than 50% left the brand, but we suspect this happened in China. But there's one Android brand that's doing exceptionally well. Google Pixel.
Last year Pixel 10 achieved record-breaking sales, with September 2025 marking the highest single month of Pixel sales in the US, surging 28% year-on-year. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is a major driver of this growth, which has pushed Google's share in the $600+ premium market to 6.1%.
Apple has struck gold with the iPhone 17 series, and the vanilla iPhone 17 in particular. The company kept the price intact while upgrading the phone and closing the gap to the Pro models. The ProMotion display was a godsend, and the new chipset made the base iPhone model a great value proposition and a gateway to people who want to try the iOS experience.
Samsung has bumped up the prices of its Galaxy S26 models this year despite the modest upgrades, and even though the company is reporting strong pre-order numbers, there might be clouds on the horizon in the long term. According to the Korean news outlet FNNews, Samsung has reportedly "declared an emergency management regime for its mobile phone division."
2026 has been a rough year so far due to the ongoing silicon shortages (thanks, AI). The latest forecast for the year suggests that Android shipments could drop as much as 15%, while this number is much lower when it comes to iPhones — just 2%.
A big research study on the state of the smartphone market from Morgan Stanley points out that "Apple is the only major global smartphone vendor expected to gain share in 2026.” On the other hand, Android phones seem to suffer more from the ongoing storage and RAM shortages, featuring “unprecedented memory cost inflation," which will “significantly dampen smartphone market demand” due to higher prices.
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Apple and Google seem to be doing well in today's difficult smartphone climate | Image by Morgan Stanley
Back to our original question of switching platforms. The Morgan Stanley research shows that Apple’s switching rate jumped from 6% to 11% year-over-year, while almost all other Android brands see negative numbers.
The statistics above tell us that 11% of the people switched from Android to iPhone. Meanwhile, 5% switched away from Samsung, and 10% left Motorola. The biggest drop was Vivo, more than 50% left the brand, but we suspect this happened in China. But there's one Android brand that's doing exceptionally well. Google Pixel.
Even though Pixel adoption seems to be slowing down from 33% in 2024 to 28% last year, the number is still huge compared to the troubles other brands have been facing. People seem to love the Pixel 9 and 10 series and have been getting on board the Pixel train.
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The Pixel 10 Pro XL has been making history with record sales last year | Image by PhoneArena
Apple has struck gold with the iPhone 17 series, and the vanilla iPhone 17 in particular. The company kept the price intact while upgrading the phone and closing the gap to the Pro models. The ProMotion display was a godsend, and the new chipset made the base iPhone model a great value proposition and a gateway to people who want to try the iOS experience.
Meanwhile, Pixels have been gaining market share in the US since the Pixel 9 series, and according to the researchers, this trend is going to continue (albeit at a slower rate). With the Pixel 11 series right around the corner, Google could play another ace up its sleeve if the company manages to keep the prices down and offer meaningful upgrades.
Samsung has bumped up the prices of its Galaxy S26 models this year despite the modest upgrades, and even though the company is reporting strong pre-order numbers, there might be clouds on the horizon in the long term. According to the Korean news outlet FNNews, Samsung has reportedly "declared an emergency management regime for its mobile phone division."
This could lead to additional price hikes, layoffs in the company, and more people switching away from Galaxy phones. There aren't many alternatives, especially in the States, so Apple and Google could potentially further expand their respective market shares. Last year Apple surpassed Samsung as the largest phone brand, and the latest developments could cement this position.
What do you think about all this? Would you switch platforms this year or stay loyal to your favorite brand or platform? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and don't forget to vote in our poll.
What do you think about all this? Would you switch platforms this year or stay loyal to your favorite brand or platform? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and don't forget to vote in our poll.
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