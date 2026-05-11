Apple may still launch a Vision Pro sequel, but that won’t happen anytime soon
Apple still has ambitions about the XR space, but they’re not focused on the Vision Pro.
Apple may have scrapped its Vision Pro sequel plans. | Image by PhoneArena
The Vision Pro is among Apple’s most ambitious and less successful products in recent years, and the company appears aware of it. While the rumors about a low-cost version of the headset may never materialize, a new report claims the company hasn’t fully abandoned the idea.
Apple hasn’t fully abandoned its Vision Pro headset, but work on a major new enclosed headset is de-prioritized, according to a Bloomberg report. In the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Apple insider Mark Gurman says that launching a new Vision Pro-like device could take at least two more years.
Apple’s current focus is on entirely different products, including augmented reality glasses and a swath of AI-powered products. Those include several wearables, like the rumored AirPods with cameras and an AI pendant.
Still, there are no new virtual reality products in active development. The company was working on an N100 device, rumored to be called Vision Air, but that was cancelled last year. Some of the company’s top executives, including upcoming CEO John Ternus, have written off the Vision Pro as just a stepping stone for AR glasses.
Apple’s shifting focus means that there’s not much in store for visionOS. Similar to the rest of the company’s software, visionOS 27 will focus more on bug fixes, performance improvements, and interoperability than any major new features.
A new Vision Pro device won’t happen for at least a couple of years
Apple hasn’t fully abandoned its Vision Pro headset, but work on a major new enclosed headset is de-prioritized, according to a Bloomberg report. In the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Apple insider Mark Gurman says that launching a new Vision Pro-like device could take at least two more years.
Despite job listings for positions related to visionOS, Apple’s focus is on different products. These positions are also related to the fact that the company needs to continue providing support for existing current Vision Pro devices, which have cost users $3,499 each.
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What type of XR device would you prefer to buy?
Augmented reality and AI are the current priority
A Vision Pro sequel is not among Apple’s priorities. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple’s current focus is on entirely different products, including augmented reality glasses and a swath of AI-powered products. Those include several wearables, like the rumored AirPods with cameras and an AI pendant.
While current and new hires are working mostly on the upcoming glasses, Apple is also developing new technologies and materials in the background. The idea of these investments is to allow the development of a cheaper and lighter enclosed headset.
Still, there are no new virtual reality products in active development. The company was working on an N100 device, rumored to be called Vision Air, but that was cancelled last year. Some of the company’s top executives, including upcoming CEO John Ternus, have written off the Vision Pro as just a stepping stone for AR glasses.
Maintenance mode
Apple’s shifting focus means that there’s not much in store for visionOS. Similar to the rest of the company’s software, visionOS 27 will focus more on bug fixes, performance improvements, and interoperability than any major new features.
I’m far from surprised by this move, considering the lukewarm response to the original Apple Vision Pro. As it turns out, people would rather not be enclosed in virtual reality, and Apple’s decision to move on may be its smartest.
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