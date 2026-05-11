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Apple may still launch a Vision Pro sequel, but that won’t happen anytime soon

Apple still has ambitions about the XR space, but they’re not focused on the Vision Pro.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Apple AR-VR
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An Apple Vision Pro on its way to a trash can.
Apple may have scrapped its Vision Pro sequel plans. | Image by PhoneArena
The Vision Pro is among Apple’s most ambitious and less successful products in recent years, and the company appears aware of it. While the rumors about a low-cost version of the headset may never materialize, a new report claims the company hasn’t fully abandoned the idea.

A new Vision Pro device won’t happen for at least a couple of years


Apple hasn’t fully abandoned its Vision Pro headset, but work on a major new enclosed headset is de-prioritized, according to a Bloomberg report. In the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Apple insider Mark Gurman says that launching a new Vision Pro-like device could take at least two more years.

Despite job listings for positions related to visionOS, Apple’s focus is on different products. These positions are also related to the fact that the company needs to continue providing support for existing current Vision Pro devices, which have cost users $3,499 each.

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Augmented reality and AI are the current priority



Apple’s current focus is on entirely different products, including augmented reality glasses and a swath of AI-powered products. Those include several wearables, like the rumored AirPods with cameras and an AI pendant.

While current and new hires are working mostly on the upcoming glasses, Apple is also developing new technologies and materials in the background. The idea of these investments is to allow the development of a cheaper and lighter enclosed headset.

Still, there are no new virtual reality products in active development. The company was working on an N100 device, rumored to be called Vision Air, but that was cancelled last year. Some of the company’s top executives, including upcoming CEO John Ternus, have written off the Vision Pro as just a stepping stone for AR glasses.

Maintenance mode


Apple’s shifting focus means that there’s not much in store for visionOS. Similar to the rest of the company’s software, visionOS 27 will focus more on bug fixes, performance improvements, and interoperability than any major new features.

I’m far from surprised by this move, considering the lukewarm response to the original Apple Vision Pro. As it turns out, people would rather not be enclosed in virtual reality, and Apple’s decision to move on may be its smartest.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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