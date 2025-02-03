



From October through the end of last year, Apple shipped 77.1 million iPhone units worldwide which was one million fewer phones than it delivered during the fourth quarter of the previous year. The iPhone captured 23% of the global market during the quarter, slightly less than the 24% share it collected during the 2023 fourth quarter. Samsung delivered 25.2 million fewer phones shipping a total of 51.9 million units worldwide. Sammy's global market share of the smartphone market dropped from 17% to 16% during Q4 of last year.





Xiaomi was one of just two phone manufacturers that increased the number of phones it delivered during the last three months of 2024. The money for value company shipped 42.7 million phones in Q4 2024, up two million units from the same quarter in 2023. That allowed it to keep its market share flat at 13%. China's Transsion was next as during the October-December quarter of 2024, it delivered 27.2 million phones down 1.3 million year-over-year. Its market share declined to 8% from 9%.









vivo also scored an increase in Q4 phone shipments from 23.9 million to 26.4 million as its global share rose to 8% from 7% on an annual basis. The vivo X100 series, powered by the Dimensity 9300 application processor, was a big hit. Overall, 328 million smartphones were shipped worldwide over the final quarter of 2024 compared to the 319.2 million delivered during the same quarter in 2023, a 2.8% increase.





iPhone 15 was the most shipped phone in 2024. That model does not support Apple Intelligence . For all of 2024, Apple and Samsung were engaged in a tight battle. Apple shipped 3 million more phones to take the top spot for the second consecutive year. Both manufacturers had 18% of the global smartphone market as Apple shipped 225.9 million iPhones for the year compared to Samsung's 222.9 million. We wouldn't give Apple Intelligence credit here, not only because Apple topped Samsung in 2023 without its AI features available, but also because thewas the most shipped phone in 2024. That model does not support



For all of 2024, the number of smartphones shipped worldwide hit 1.22 billion units. The 7% year-over-year gain came after two consecutive years of lower shipments.

