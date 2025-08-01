Android Auto now matches your phone's wallpaper colors, thanks to Material You

Google is finally giving Android Auto a more personalized touch . With the latest beta update, Android Auto can now mirror your Android phone 's wallpaper color scheme using Material You, a theming system that pulls accent colors from your background image. That means your car's infotainment screen may soon match the vibe of your home screen.





This change arrives as part of Android Auto version 14.9 beta, though some users are already seeing it in the stable release. According to a recent report from 9to5Google, the update fixes earlier color consistency issues and expands support to more dynamic themes. For example, the color accents now appear uniformly across Android Auto's interface and refresh automatically when you change your phone's wallpaper. The effect is most noticeable in the Android Auto settings panel.





While this isn't based on the newer "Material You Expressive" design that just rolled out with Android 16 , it's still a major visual upgrade for Android Auto. Up to now, Android Auto has received fewer visual updates compared to core Android apps, often sticking to a utilitarian design. This change aligns it more closely with the rest of Google's ecosystem.





Google's not stopping there, either. The company is reportedly testing a light theme option for Android Auto, as well as integrated car climate controls and a major shift from Google Assistant to Gemini AI . Those additions could bring Android Auto in line with Google's larger AI ambitions, as Gemini continues to show up in places like Wear OS, Android, and even Gmail.





Compared to Apple CarPlay, which still opts for a mostly static and clean interface, Android Auto is now exploring deeper personalization. Apple has been slower to adopt adaptive UI changes, focusing instead on consistency across vehicles. For users who prefer more cohesion between their phone and car, Google's approach might offer the more flexible experience.





In my view, this is a welcome update. While some drivers may not care about matching UI colors while commuting, these changes add polish to a platform that has often lagged behind. It's also a sign that Google is treating Android Auto as more than just a functional tool. However, we hope that visual updates don't overshadow the ongoing need for faster performance and fewer bugs, two issues that still occasionally affect the in-car experience.



At the very least, it's encouraging to see Android Auto evolving again. And if Google does move ahead with Gemini integration and better car control features, it could help the platform stand out in a competitive space where even small improvements can make a big difference behind the wheel.