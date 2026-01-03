This new Flappy Bird game clone turns your foldable phone into flappy wings, but at what cost?
It's all fun and games until your hinge starts to make a crunching sound.
2comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Just when we thought we left the game Flappy Bird in the past, a new clone has arrived to target foldable phone owners. This time, however, the risk isn't just your sanity—it's your device's hinge.
Flapping your expensive phone like actual wings
We have seen some creative uses for foldable displays over the last few years, from retro game emulator skins to unique multitasking modes, but this new project might be taking things a bit too literally. A developer (@rebane2001) has released a proof-of-concept game that brings the classic Flappy Bird experience to foldable devices with a twist: you have to physically "flap" your phone to play.
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The web-based game, appropriately named "Foldy Bird," utilizes the device's hinge angle sensors to detect motion. Instead of tapping the screen to keep the pixelated bird afloat, you have to rapidly open and close the device slightly. The faster you flap the phone, the higher the bird flies. It is a hilarious—and anxiety-inducing—demonstration of how hardware sensors can be repurposed for gameplay, even if it feels completely wrong to treat a premium flagship like a cheap plastic toy.
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'Foldy Bird' warns you to play at your own risk and only on your own device. | Image credit — @rebane2001 (X)
A stress test disguised as a casual game
i made a flappy bird clone that uses your folding phone as the controller pic.twitter.com/e0HHnLcx7T— Rebane (@rebane2001) January 2, 2026
Why does this matter? Well, aside from being a viral sensation waiting to happen, it highlights just how sensitive and accurate the sensors in modern foldables have become. Devices like the latest Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold series have remarkably precise gyroscopes and angle detection, usually reserved for triggering "Flex Mode" or waking the screen. Seeing them used for active gaming input is actually quite impressive from a technical standpoint.
However, this also brings up the elephant in the room: durability. While ultra-thin glass and hinge mechanisms have improved drastically since the early days, rapid, repetitive stress is still the enemy of mechanical parts. Manufacturers test these hinges for hundreds of thousands of folds, but those tests are usually robotic and uniform—not the frantic, jerky motions of a gamer trying to beat a high score. This game effectively turns your leisure time into a torture test for your screen protector and hinge gears.
Would you risk your foldable's hinge to play this game?
Absolutely, I have insurance for a reason.
7.5%
Maybe just once to show my friends.
10%
No way, I baby my phone too much.
37.5%
I don't even own a foldable, but this is hilarious.
45%
Please don't break your hinge for a high score
I have to be honest: my palms started sweating just thinking about playing this. I treat my foldables like a Fabergé egg half the time, carefully wiping dust off the inner screen before closing it. The idea of frantically flapping it open and shut to dodge a pipe sounds like a recipe for disaster.
While I appreciate the ingenuity behind the code, this is a hard pass for me on any foldable I shall get my hands on. It feels like the kind of app you install on an old trade-in device just to see if you can break it, not something you put on your primary phone. If you have insurance and nerves of steel, go for it. As for me? I think I will stick to tapping the screen like a normal person and let my hinge live to fold another day.
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