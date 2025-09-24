Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
The iPhone 17, despite the redesign for the Pro models that uses a larger antenna, is having cellular problems.
It appears that Apple has another controversy stirring, very similar to past fiascos like Antennagate and Bendgate, with this one possibly looking at being named Antennagate 2. The iPhone 17 has cellular issues, according to multiple user reports emerging online across various forums and tech sites.
The poll is still open to vote in, in case you own an iPhone 17 and would like to share your experience.
This issue is being reported across T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and MVNO services, making it very clear that this is a device-specific issue. What’s funny is that the iPhone 17 Pro redesign was supposed to help make cellular reception a lot better, due to its much larger antenna surface area.
However, due to the almost 50/50 split between users reporting this issue and those saying that their phone works fine, this is very likely a software issue. There has already been at least one account where updating the firmware solved the problem for a customer.
Other consumers are being told by Apple support advisors that they can initiate a return, or send in their phones for a reset. Apple’s customer support is, thankfully, acknowledging the problem, which should mean that a fix is under way.
While the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone Air, are excellent phones, this is a pretty major issue. These devices are, at the end of the day, made to make calls and send texts. Not being able to do that makes them very expensive cameras instead. It doesn’t help that, with the new aluminum chassis, the iPhone 17 gets scratched pretty easily.
That’s not all, either: the anti-glare coating on the iPhone 17, while a welcome addition, pales in comparison to even the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, iOS 26 is apparently exhibiting many glitches and visual bugs, giving off a very unpolished feeling.
We held a poll, where almost 50 percent of iPhone users said that they were also experiencing cellular problems with their iPhone 17. It seems to be a complete luck of the draw, because those not experiencing any problems are generally getting much better reception than their iPhone 16 or prior.
The poll is still open to vote in, in case you own an iPhone 17 and would like to share your experience.
This issue is being reported across T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and MVNO services, making it very clear that this is a device-specific issue. What’s funny is that the iPhone 17 Pro redesign was supposed to help make cellular reception a lot better, due to its much larger antenna surface area.
However, due to the almost 50/50 split between users reporting this issue and those saying that their phone works fine, this is very likely a software issue. There has already been at least one account where updating the firmware solved the problem for a customer.
Other consumers are being told by Apple support advisors that they can initiate a return, or send in their phones for a reset. Apple’s customer support is, thankfully, acknowledging the problem, which should mean that a fix is under way.
iPhone 17 Pro uses a larger antenna. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone Air, are excellent phones, this is a pretty major issue. These devices are, at the end of the day, made to make calls and send texts. Not being able to do that makes them very expensive cameras instead. It doesn’t help that, with the new aluminum chassis, the iPhone 17 gets scratched pretty easily.
That’s not all, either: the anti-glare coating on the iPhone 17, while a welcome addition, pales in comparison to even the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, iOS 26 is apparently exhibiting many glitches and visual bugs, giving off a very unpolished feeling.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: