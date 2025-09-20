The iPhone 17 screen upgrade everyone’s so happy about pales in comparison to older Galaxy phones
Apple introduced a very nice display upgrade for the iPhone 17, but it's just not as good as the Samsung Galaxy phones.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPhone 17 series got a lot of much-needed upgrades, including the base model finally getting a ProMotion display: which can vary its refresh rate between 120 Hz and 1 Hz. However, one of the nicest upgrades this generation — the anti-reflective display coating — still pales in comparison to the much older Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
When Samsung first introduced this technology, it instantly became a game changer. It wasn’t new, but it sure wasn’t as widespread as it should have been. People loved the anti-reflective coating, and were very happy to see it return with this year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Of course, the iPhone 17 does win in one regard: all of the models have the anti-glare coating on their displays. Sure, it’s not as good as Samsung’s, but you don’t have to pay top Dollar for it either. The base model iPhone 17, iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max all come with the coating.
If I had to wager a guess, I’d say that the entire Galaxy S26 lineup next year may come with the anti-glare coating, to better compete with the iPhone 17. However, if Apple’s new schedule for iPhone releases is truly taking shape, then the company can keep introducing newer features before Samsung’s next phones.
It might be a bit of wishful thinking on my part, but maybe this will lead to stronger competition between the two manufacturers. The foldable iPhone is reportedly coming out next year, and both companies are now competing for the super slim smartphone segment, so competition has already taken off a bit for newer markets.
For now, though, if you want a phone with the best anti-glare display, you’d be better off saving some money and getting a Galaxy S24 Ultra over the newest iPhone.
Various techies who have gotten their hands on the iPhone 17 have noticed that Apple’s anti-glare coating, while very welcome, just isn’t as good as Samsung’s. It leaves the iPhone 16 in the dust, but when put next to a Samsung phone, it almost looks as if there’s no anti-glare coating on the iPhone 17 at all.
iPhone Air next to Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — JerryRigEverything
When Samsung first introduced this technology, it instantly became a game changer. It wasn’t new, but it sure wasn’t as widespread as it should have been. People loved the anti-reflective coating, and were very happy to see it return with this year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Of course, the iPhone 17 does win in one regard: all of the models have the anti-glare coating on their displays. Sure, it’s not as good as Samsung’s, but you don’t have to pay top Dollar for it either. The base model iPhone 17, iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max all come with the coating.
If I had to wager a guess, I’d say that the entire Galaxy S26 lineup next year may come with the anti-glare coating, to better compete with the iPhone 17. However, if Apple’s new schedule for iPhone releases is truly taking shape, then the company can keep introducing newer features before Samsung’s next phones.
It might be a bit of wishful thinking on my part, but maybe this will lead to stronger competition between the two manufacturers. The foldable iPhone is reportedly coming out next year, and both companies are now competing for the super slim smartphone segment, so competition has already taken off a bit for newer markets.
For now, though, if you want a phone with the best anti-glare display, you’d be better off saving some money and getting a Galaxy S24 Ultra over the newest iPhone.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: