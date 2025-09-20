The iPhone 17 screen upgrade everyone’s so happy about pales in comparison to older Galaxy phones

Apple introduced a very nice display upgrade for the iPhone 17, but it's just not as good as the Samsung Galaxy phones.

The iPhone 17 series got a lot of much-needed upgrades, including the base model finally getting a ProMotion display: which can vary its refresh rate between 120 Hz and 1 Hz. However, one of the nicest upgrades this generation — the anti-reflective display coating — still pales in comparison to the much older Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Various techies who have gotten their hands on the iPhone 17 have noticed that Apple’s anti-glare coating, while very welcome, just isn’t as good as Samsung’s. It leaves the iPhone 16 in the dust, but when put next to a Samsung phone, it almost looks as if there’s no anti-glare coating on the iPhone 17 at all.



When Samsung first introduced this technology, it instantly became a game changer. It wasn’t new, but it sure wasn’t as widespread as it should have been. People loved the anti-reflective coating, and were very happy to see it return with this year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Of course, the iPhone 17 does win in one regard: all of the models have the anti-glare coating on their displays. Sure, it’s not as good as Samsung’s, but you don’t have to pay top Dollar for it either. The base model iPhone 17, iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max all come with the coating.

Are you a fan of the anti-reflective coating on displays?

Vote View Result


If I had to wager a guess, I’d say that the entire Galaxy S26 lineup next year may come with the anti-glare coating, to better compete with the iPhone 17. However, if Apple’s new schedule for iPhone releases is truly taking shape, then the company can keep introducing newer features before Samsung’s next phones.

It might be a bit of wishful thinking on my part, but maybe this will lead to stronger competition between the two manufacturers. The foldable iPhone is reportedly coming out next year, and both companies are now competing for the super slim smartphone segment, so competition has already taken off a bit for newer markets.

For now, though, if you want a phone with the best anti-glare display, you’d be better off saving some money and getting a Galaxy S24 Ultra over the newest iPhone.

