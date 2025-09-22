iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The iPhone 17 has a problem, it's having issues getting reliable cellular coverage.
The iPhone 17 is making its way to excited customers’ hands, and is bringing some problems too, apparently. According to multiple reports emerging online, iPhone 17 models are having cellular issues across multiple regions, regardless of whether it’s T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, or an MVNO’s services that the phones are using.
This is especially odd because the iPhone 17 Pro uses a much better antenna system: with a larger antenna wrapping around the extended rear camera module. In theory, this was supposed to have improved the reception on the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max by a lot, but that’s not the case.
In case they don’t, however, Apple support advisors are apparently acknowledging the issue, and even offered a return in one recorded case.
It seems to be a luck of the draw at the moment, because some users have said that their iPhone 17 isn’t just working flawlessly, it’s actually better than their previous iPhone 16. If this is a random problem, it might solely be a software issue that can be resolved with an update soon.
And, if that’s the case, then this will hardly be the first time that Apple has made shoddy software recently. Barring the odd glitches in iOS 26, the company has released a spade of broken software this year and the year before. The worst of which might have been iPadOS 18, which bricked M4 iPad models.
While the iPhone 17 is more popular than anyone expected, it’s not without its problems. This cellular issue is but only one of such problems.
Initial reports were being met with slight skepticism, and the belief that this might only be happening to a few phones. More instances started piling up, until eventually there was a much larger number of people complaining about the issue.
This is especially odd because the iPhone 17 Pro uses a much better antenna system: with a larger antenna wrapping around the extended rear camera module. In theory, this was supposed to have improved the reception on the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max by a lot, but that’s not the case.
For people experiencing this problem, they’ve found that their older iPhone models are getting much better reception in the same areas where their iPhone 17 is struggling. Fortunately, it seems like firmware updates may be able to fix the problem by themselves.
In case they don’t, however, Apple support advisors are apparently acknowledging the issue, and even offered a return in one recorded case.
iPhone 17 Pro uses a much larger antenna. | Image credit — Apple
It seems to be a luck of the draw at the moment, because some users have said that their iPhone 17 isn’t just working flawlessly, it’s actually better than their previous iPhone 16. If this is a random problem, it might solely be a software issue that can be resolved with an update soon.
And, if that’s the case, then this will hardly be the first time that Apple has made shoddy software recently. Barring the odd glitches in iOS 26, the company has released a spade of broken software this year and the year before. The worst of which might have been iPadOS 18, which bricked M4 iPad models.
While the iPhone 17 is more popular than anyone expected, it’s not without its problems. This cellular issue is but only one of such problems.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: