The environment? Memory prices? Stealing art? In 10 years, we’ll be hooked on AI, whether you like it or not

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You will use AI, and you won’t even realize it





Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Are you still averse to Gemini, or have you come around to it? I still don't like it 21.21% I've come around to it 9.09% I always liked it 18.18% I don't use Gemini 51.52% Vote 33 Votes



Google is now working on an



AI is already creeping into every piece of technology on the planet, and it’s affecting the industry so heavily that all



This is how it starts, brace yourselves





You won’t even realize it, and one day you’ll wake up using multiple AI-powered services, and thinking nothing of it. People might hate AI, or they might cheer it on. Eventually, both sides will be a single entity: the consumer base.



From everyday apps like YouTube and Netflix, the infotainment systems on our cars, the manufacturing of the chips that power our devices, and the power grid itself, everything is getting a healthy dose of AI. As I’ve always said, to call modern AI models simple word generators is a gross understatement of what they truly are. And no one understands what they truly are, not even the people who made them.



No matter how much you might protest, you will be using AI one day, if you’re not using it already. It will become just another aspect of modern life, like the internet and coal power plants, or highways and subway systems.



I, personally, don’t mind it much. In fact, I think modern AI is very cool, and younger me wouldn’t believe that something like this would happen in his lifetime. I’m just saying that, even if you do mind AI, you don’t get a choice.



It’s the next big thing. It might also be a bubble, but it won’t die when that bursts. Hope you’re ready, tech enthusiasts, our world is changing. Google is now working on an update for Gemini’s multitasking capabilities. Crucially, like all good software, this will allow Gemini to work alongside all of your other operations on your Android phone . Simply put, it will become much more convenient to quickly refer to Gemini for help with a particular task, before returning to said task with newly-acquired knowledge. Gemini will be ever present in the background, waiting at your beck and call.AI is already creeping into every piece of technology on the planet, and it’s affecting the industry so heavily that all smartphone prices are going up You won’t even realize it, and one day you’ll wake up using multiple AI-powered services, and thinking nothing of it. People might hate AI, or they might cheer it on. Eventually, both sides will be a single entity: the consumer base.From everyday apps like YouTube and Netflix, the infotainment systems on our cars, the manufacturing of the chips that power our devices, and the power grid itself, everything is getting a healthy dose of AI. As I’ve always said, to call modern AI models simple word generators is a gross understatement of what they truly are. And no one understands what they truly are, not even the people who made them.No matter how much you might protest, you will be using AI one day, if you’re not using it already. It will become just another aspect of modern life, like the internet and coal power plants, or highways and subway systems.I, personally, don’t mind it much. In fact, I think modern AI is very cool, and younger me wouldn’t believe that something like this would happen in his lifetime. I’m just saying that, even if you do mind AI, you don’t get a choice.It’s the next big thing. It might also be a bubble, but it won’t die when that bursts. Hope you’re ready, tech enthusiasts, our world is changing.

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Let me paint you a picture. The year is 2036, you wake up as your curtains slowly pull away, revealing the brick wall of the building next door. You head towards the kitchen as a speaker reads off today’s to-do list. The coffee maker knows what you want, your doorbell is informing you of a package outside, and a disembodied voice is speaking to you, asking you if you want a response sent to your boss.You nod, and an email is immediately delivered, and you didn’t even know what your boss asked. Doesn’t matter, he probably didn’t know, either. The voice asks if you would like it to remember something, and you respond by asking it to remind you to pick up milk on the way home from the office that evening.This voice acknowledges your request, and informs you that it has also remembered to book an appointment with your dentist for that afternoon, and asked your boss for an early leave. You groan: you didn’t remember the dentist appointment.A few years back, this scenario would have sounded like a boring science fiction movie’s intro, now we know that it’s describing our own future. Half of the things I mentioned have already been realized to some extent, and the other half are barely a handful of years away.AI is advancing at an exponential pace, no matter what the naysayers might tell you. Dear reader, we’re just getting started.The advent of modern AI reminds me of when the car was invented. People said that it could never replace their trusty steeds, that it had no soul. When the car continued to sell regardless, people began selling mountable fake horse heads that went on the front of the hood. They gave the drivers a familiar sense of riding a horse.When the record player came about, puritans hated it. How could a machine ever capture the humanity of something so beautiful as music? And yet, here we are. Though, truthfully speaking, some of Spotify’s policies make me wonder if we wouldn’t just have been better off with live performances.When Google introduced Gemini to Android, many users reacted with disgust. AI? On our phones? It simply could not be. Gemini was a pain to use, it brought no real benefit, and it still faced the allegations of having stolen people’s intellectual property.