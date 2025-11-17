A 41% discount just made the Sony ULT WEAR headphones the go-to choice for every commuter

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
We already shared that the Bose QuietComfort headphones are selling at a massive 42% discount on Amazon, bringing them down to under $200, but if you’re a Sony fan, you can save big ahead of Black Friday as well.

You see — the non-Ultra QuietComfort cans aren’t the only budget-ish headphones that can be yours for much less than usual at the e-commerce giant. Amazon is also offering a sweet $101 price cut on the Sony ULT WEAR, which equates to a whopping 41% off. As a result, you can treat yourself to a pair for less than $149, instead of splurging $250.

These makes them a great pick for commuters, as they deliver good sound and have capable ANC. In addition, they have a comfy design and offer up to 30 hours of playtime, making them suitable for long listening sessions. While they don't rank among the best headphones money can buy, they're still an unmissable pick, especially at this price.
While they may not fall in the premium segment, we can place the ULT WEAR in the upper mid-range category. This means they offer a lot of bang for the buck, but they still fall short in some regards and can’t compete with top dogs like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

And in reality, this is indeed the case. For instance, they have good sound, offering 360-degree audio and even head-tracking; however, they have extremely thumping bass out of the box. So, they may not be your cup of tea if you’re not a bass head. Fortunately, their Sony Sound Connect companion app allows you to tailor their audio to your taste via its EQ.

From the app, you can also adjust the strength of the ANC, which is fairly decent, but, again, it can’t compete with the best headphones on the market. It does a good job at stopping pesky noises, making the cans a solid choice for commuters or frequent flyers who don’t want to break the bank on more premium options.

Additionally, they’re pretty comfy, featuring well-padded ear cups covered in faux leather. This, and their battery life of up to 30 hours of listening time, makes them perfect for long listening sessions. However, keep in mind that the material of the cups could trap heat, which means they aren’t suitable for working out.

So, in short, if you’re looking for office headphones or cans to commute with, these are a good pick. They offer good sound and ANC, which you can both tailor to your taste, as well as a comfy design. And now that they are selling for 41% off, they are even more unmissable. That’s why we urge you to act fast and save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!

