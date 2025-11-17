Premium Bose QuietComfort headphones drop by 42% ahead of Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
A close-up of a woman wearing a set of Bose QuietComfort headphones.
Amazon’s Black Friday week may be scheduled to begin on November 20, but we’re already seeing a plethora of unmissable Black Friday deals on headphones. One such promo is the 43% discount on the non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort cans, which lets you upgrade your listening experience for under $200.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

$150 off (43%)
Amazon is currently offering an early Black Friday deal on the Bose QuietComfort headphones, slashing a whopping $150 off their price. This makes them available for just under $200. These headphones offer exceptional sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and unparalleled comfort. Considering their current price, we believe they're a steal. So, don't miss out and save big now!
Thanks to that generous deal, you can grab a set of some of the best headphones on the market and score sweet savings of $150. To top this off, we’ve never seen a bigger discount on these puppies, which means you can currently get these at their lowest price ever. Just don’t waste time and save as soon as possible. While we believe the offer might stay until the end of Black Friday’s extravaganza, you never know when someone at Amazon might decide to return these bad boys to their usual price of around $350.

To tell you the truth, you get a lot in return for your $200.  Sitting just below Bose’s flagship QuietComfort Ultra, our friends here boast everything their more expensive cousins offer, missing out on only the head tracking and Immersive Audio features. This means they can’t track your head movement and don’t offer a surround sound experience. Other than that, however, they pretty much check all other important boxes.

Being premium Bose headphones, they offer top-quality sound out of the box, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ in their Bose Music companion app. Meanwhile, their high-end ANC will let you enjoy your favorite songs without any distractions from the outside world. Bose is famous for its industry-leading active noise cancelling, which is rivaled only by Sony and Apple. So you can’t go wrong here if ANC is a priority for you.

In addition, they have a comfy design and lightweight build, allowing you to listen to songs for hours on end without ear fatigue. To be more precise, you should be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of non-stop playback until you run out of battery. Moreover, the cans support fast charging, and you’ll need only 15 minutes of charge to enjoy up to two and a half additional hours of listening time.

So, yeah! These may not be Bose’s top-of-the-line headphones, but for just under $200, they are an absolute steal this Black Friday. Don’t miss out—save with this deal now while you can!

