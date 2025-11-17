Premium Bose QuietComfort headphones drop by 42% ahead of Black Friday
Boasting high-end sound and great ANC, these are a no-brainer right now!
Thanks to that generous deal, you can grab a set of some of the best headphones on the market and score sweet savings of $150. To top this off, we’ve never seen a bigger discount on these puppies, which means you can currently get these at their lowest price ever. Just don’t waste time and save as soon as possible. While we believe the offer might stay until the end of Black Friday’s extravaganza, you never know when someone at Amazon might decide to return these bad boys to their usual price of around $350.
To tell you the truth, you get a lot in return for your $200. Sitting just below Bose’s flagship QuietComfort Ultra, our friends here boast everything their more expensive cousins offer, missing out on only the head tracking and Immersive Audio features. This means they can’t track your head movement and don’t offer a surround sound experience. Other than that, however, they pretty much check all other important boxes.
In addition, they have a comfy design and lightweight build, allowing you to listen to songs for hours on end without ear fatigue. To be more precise, you should be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of non-stop playback until you run out of battery. Moreover, the cans support fast charging, and you’ll need only 15 minutes of charge to enjoy up to two and a half additional hours of listening time.
So, yeah! These may not be Bose’s top-of-the-line headphones, but for just under $200, they are an absolute steal this Black Friday. Don’t miss out—save with this deal now while you can!
