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512GB iPad Pro (M5) delivers flagship performance at a cheaper price on Amazon

The tablet is perfect for power users and everyone after a long-term investment.

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A close-up of the iPad Pro with M5 chip.
       View now at Amazon  
A sweet deal on the latest iPad Pro with the M5 chip just caught my attention on Amazon. The offer is on the 11-inch model with 512GB of storage, which is selling for $100 off its usual cost right now. This means you can grab Apple’s best tablet yet for just under $1,100.

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, 512GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (8%)
You can pick up the 512GB iPad Pro (M5) for under $1,100 right now, but the deal won’t last long. Amazon has knocked $100 off the regular price of the 11‑inch model, making one of the best tablets on the market a bit easier to justify. If it’s on your radar, this is a great moment to lock in the savings.
Buy at Amazon
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I know, I know—$1,100 is still a far cry from affordable. However, let’s not forget that this is one of the most powerful tablets money can buy, meaning, sure, it costs a pretty penny, but it also delivers a lot of value in return.

That fancy M5 that beats under its hood, well, that is the same silicon that powers the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. Granted, the 512GB model comes with nine CPU cores—three performance and six efficiency—whereas the one in the MacBook comes with all 10 CPU cores. Nevertheless, the tablet is still lightning-fast and perfectly capable of handling any task and game regardless of how demanding it is.

Of course, you get more than fast performance here, as the iPad Pro models are the only Apple tablets that come with OLED displays. This means you’ll enjoy gorgeous visuals on the go with the 11-inch Tandem OLED panel with a crisp 2420 x 1668 resolution. The screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making the device feel even more responsive.

A notable upgrade from the previous generation is that the M5 model can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes, which is pretty neat in case you have to make a quick top-up.

Overall, the iPad Pro with an M5 chip is a no-brainer, especially if you’re hunting for a powerful tablet for both work and play. And with this much firepower, it will have headroom for years, making it a great choice if you tend to keep your devices for a long, long time. Therefore, don’t hesitate—save with this deal now!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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