512GB iPad Pro (M5) delivers flagship performance at a cheaper price on Amazon
The tablet is perfect for power users and everyone after a long-term investment.
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iPad Pro with the M5 chip just caught my attention on Amazon. The offer is on the 11-inch model with 512GB of storage, which is selling for $100 off its usual cost right now. This means you can grab Apple’s best tablet yet for just under $1,100.A sweet deal on the latest
I know, I know—$1,100 is still a far cry from affordable. However, let’s not forget that this is one of the most powerful tablets money can buy, meaning, sure, it costs a pretty penny, but it also delivers a lot of value in return.
That fancy M5 that beats under its hood, well, that is the same silicon that powers the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. Granted, the 512GB model comes with nine CPU cores—three performance and six efficiency—whereas the one in the MacBook comes with all 10 CPU cores. Nevertheless, the tablet is still lightning-fast and perfectly capable of handling any task and game regardless of how demanding it is.
A notable upgrade from the previous generation is that the M5 model can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes, which is pretty neat in case you have to make a quick top-up.
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I know, I know—$1,100 is still a far cry from affordable. However, let’s not forget that this is one of the most powerful tablets money can buy, meaning, sure, it costs a pretty penny, but it also delivers a lot of value in return.
That fancy M5 that beats under its hood, well, that is the same silicon that powers the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. Granted, the 512GB model comes with nine CPU cores—three performance and six efficiency—whereas the one in the MacBook comes with all 10 CPU cores. Nevertheless, the tablet is still lightning-fast and perfectly capable of handling any task and game regardless of how demanding it is.
Of course, you get more than fast performance here, as the iPad Pro models are the only Apple tablets that come with OLED displays. This means you’ll enjoy gorgeous visuals on the go with the 11-inch Tandem OLED panel with a crisp 2420 x 1668 resolution. The screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making the device feel even more responsive.
A notable upgrade from the previous generation is that the M5 model can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes, which is pretty neat in case you have to make a quick top-up.
Overall, the iPad Pro with an M5 chip is a no-brainer, especially if you’re hunting for a powerful tablet for both work and play. And with this much firepower, it will have headroom for years, making it a great choice if you tend to keep your devices for a long, long time. Therefore, don’t hesitate—save with this deal now!
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