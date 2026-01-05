At $150 off, premium Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones let you kick 2026 off on a high note

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $150 at Walmart! $249 99 $399 99 $150 off (38%) Walmart has dropped the price of the Sony WH‑1000XM5 by $150, bringing them down to $249.99. With premium sound, standout noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life, they’re designed for all‑day comfort and long listening sessions. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Walmart

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Sure, I agree that the headphones are far from affordable, even at this price, but there’s also the fact that these aren’t just any set of wireless cans. Designed to rival top dogs like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, these puppies deliver phenomenal sound out of the box.They offer deep bass, clear highs, and even support 360-degree audio and head tracking for a truly immersive listening experience. You can also tailor their sound to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app. Meanwhile, their top-tier active noise canceling (ANC) will let you enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions ruining your experience. And just like the sound, you can adjust that to your taste as well.What about battery life? Well, they boast up to 30 hours of listening time, which should be enough for your commute or a total tune-out from the world. I’d also say workout, but these don’t come with an official IP dust and water resistance rating—just like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra—which is why I don’t advise you to work out with these.Nevertheless, these are worth every penny spent, especially given how comfy they are to wear. So, don’t hesitate! If they tick all the right boxes for you and you aren’t planning to work out with them, act quickly—tap the deal button in this article and score a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $150 off today!