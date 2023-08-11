MsPooks says:

These are cute, but not as scathing as Samsung's commercials used to be. I think the problem for Google is that they've taken a huge credibility hit over the years, over many issues. From poor hardware, to intrusive monitoring, abandoned products, political meddling, and software bugs...it's all too much. Apple is trying to give people a better PHONE; Google is leveraging AI for its ad business. Those cool AI features are for you, but more...for them. When they say you can use AI to "fix" people in group shots, they're neglecting to tell you that you don't really need that camera in the first place. Tell the AI who's in the "frame," the setting, and the location, and anything else you need in the prompt to get the "picture" you want, and voila! Photo perfection. Google already has all the data for it, and we gave it to them. "Free" storage. "Free" search. "Free" OS. right. 😏 Is it amazing? Meh; not to me. It's creepy as hell. I'd rather see a bad picture of myself, than one that never happened. Anyway, that's why I, at least, can never go back to a pure Google product, and I think Apple's been pretty good about making the privacy case over the years. It's a different philosophy, and we need BOTH philosophies. That being said, Google will certainly expand its market share with their new phones.