deal
Latest Stories
deal
Reviews
Recent Headlines
WALLPAPER OF THE DAY
Flaming Illusions
Popular Stories
Latest AR/VR Stories
Community Highlights
3G operated on 5 MHz channels, which is a rather wide slice of spectrum and that 4G could make a better use of it, so it was a higher priority for decommissioning than 2G, which could operate in slivers of just 0.2 MHz. As a matter of fact, it would often operate on fringes of the same spectrum used by 3G and 4G, so it didn’t take too much bandwidth from the more efficient generations. Till 4G, because it relied on falling back to them for voice calls for quite a long time, radios had to support all previous technologies, but the complexity of 5G radios and that the latest generation is only compatible with 4G, of which it’s a superset, meant that supporting previous generations was not feasible or necessary anymore. Besides, the number of users of the previous generations is much less a problem now than when 4G came about.
Carriers are shutting down their 2G networks: here’s what that means for the world
In my view, software-locking features, let alone ones that you’re trying to push so hard, so proudly, might be my least favorite way of handling upselling in the world of phones. And I even think Google will listen to the tech world, and track back on some (but maybe not all) of its decisions. Very well put...agree 100%...very disappointed in the PIXEL this year for that reason. I am a Pixel 7 owner and will not upgrade to another Pixel because of this...
FYI: Google is doing the cheaper Pixel 8 dirty with absurd tricks even Apple would be jealous of
The review mentions floors at some point yet there is nothing about altimeter which isn't part of Charge 6. Charge 6 doesn't track floors nor elevation profile/gain. The screen is small, but there is one nice feature - magnifier. With triple-tap it's possible to zoom in the screen and pan. There is nothing about broadcasting HR to a gym equipment which is a newest addition to whole Fitbit family. Unfortunately, as everything Fitbit does, it's just half-baked and doesn't work with most of equipment like bike computers and standard gym equipment. It works with mobile phones, tablets and PC. Also, works with some modern treadmills and exercise bikes but don't expect the same behaviour as any other HRM. Disappointing. Water lock is great but again, not implemented as it should. The bigger problem is exercising during rain, sweat and in general wet conditions. It's not possible to start exercise tracking and then enable water lock. I've been waiting for that feature considering how many times my Sense and Sense 2 paused during running and cycling because wet sleeve or raindrop touched screen. That makes water lock useless where it's needed the most. There is a new option addressing accidental button presses in many Fitbit models - now, it's possible to disable haptic button. Nice addition. My Sense was driving me crazy at night vibrating because I accidentally pressed button while rolling over during sleep. On Charg 6, the button can be disabled when not needed and problem solved. Unlike water lock, this feature works during activities so no more accidental pause when doing pushups or by wearing gloves.
Fitbit Charge 6 Review: Comfortable and affordable, but one issue remains
These are cute, but not as scathing as Samsung's commercials used to be. I think the problem for Google is that they've taken a huge credibility hit over the years, over many issues. From poor hardware, to intrusive monitoring, abandoned products, political meddling, and software bugs...it's all too much. Apple is trying to give people a better PHONE; Google is leveraging AI for its ad business. Those cool AI features are for you, but more...for them. When they say you can use AI to "fix" people in group shots, they're neglecting to tell you that you don't really need that camera in the first place. Tell the AI who's in the "frame," the setting, and the location, and anything else you need in the prompt to get the "picture" you want, and voila! Photo perfection. Google already has all the data for it, and we gave it to them. "Free" storage. "Free" search. "Free" OS. right. 😏 Is it amazing? Meh; not to me. It's creepy as hell. I'd rather see a bad picture of myself, than one that never happened. Anyway, that's why I, at least, can never go back to a pure Google product, and I think Apple's been pretty good about making the privacy case over the years. It's a different philosophy, and we need BOTH philosophies. That being said, Google will certainly expand its market share with their new phones.
Google makes fun of how Apple promotes the iPhone in new ad
Everything I know about being scammed, I learned from attempting to be scammed.
Phone scams in the US are on the rise, so here’s how to recognize and fight them
If it was propaganda it was quite muted, the actual comments on the phone were basically 'it looks pretty and you say it's good but I haven't tried it so who knows'. The comments about sanctions seemed a bit more suspect, but obviously they'd have been asked about that and I can believe some people would have those views (my own views are similar in fact). What probably did happen is that China Daily only showed the positive responses – it probably got some negative ones as well. Which I guess kind of makes it propaganda, but is also the sort of practice that lots of media all over the world is guilty of.
Does a video really show New Yorkers loving the Mate 60 Pro or is it CCP propaganda?
US Carriers
In Case You Missed It
deal