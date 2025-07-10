Stop waiting for the AirPods Pro 3 and get Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 at their lowest price now!





The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, for instance, just so happen to be available at their best price yet with a feature the AirPods Pro 3 are likely to (eventually) "borrow" and possibly improve in a crucial way. Until that happens ( if it ever does), you might find it incredibly hard to turn down the opportunity to save 70 bucks, especially if you like to use your buds mainly at the gym.

With "secure-fit" earhooks and heart rate monitoring capabilities, the second-gen Powerbeats Pro can typically be had for $249.99, which means that you're currently looking at slashing a whopping 28 percent off that list price without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.





If you don't hurry, your chromatic choice might become more limited or the sporty earbuds could well go up in price to $199.99 or even $249.99. As such, you may not want to waste another second if you think you could benefit from keeping an eye (or ear) on your heart rate during your most intense physical activities without relying on a smartwatch or some other wearable device.





Of course, these iOS and Android-compatible bad boys made by Apple have other key strengths too, including pretty much unrivaled all-day comfort, the "best-performing" active noise cancellation technology "ever developed" for a Beats product, phenomenal 10-hour battery life (or up to 45 hours with the bundled charging case factored in), top-notch personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking support, and decent (although not exactly impressive) IPX4 water resistance. In short, you're looking at an outstanding gadget available at an unbeatable price.