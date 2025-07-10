Stop waiting for the AirPods Pro 3 and get Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 at their lowest price now!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 in Electric Orange color
Despite being rumored to come out "soon" almost a whole year ago, Apple's long-awaited sequel to the super-popular AirPods Pro 2 is still not here... and may or may not be released by the end of 2025. But at this point, it's not entirely clear if you should keep waiting for the AirPods Pro 3 or pull the trigger on some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, for instance, just so happen to be available at their best price yet with a feature the AirPods Pro 3 are likely to (eventually) "borrow" and possibly improve in a crucial way. Until that happens (if it ever does), you might find it incredibly hard to turn down the opportunity to save 70 bucks, especially if you like to use your buds mainly at the gym.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$70 off (28%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

With "secure-fit" earhooks and heart rate monitoring capabilities, the second-gen Powerbeats Pro can typically be had for $249.99, which means that you're currently looking at slashing a whopping 28 percent off that list price without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Even though Amazon's huge Prime Day 2025 sales event hasn't concluded yet, this is not a member-exclusive deal, beating all previous Powerbeats Pro 2 discounts offered by all major US retailers in Jet Black, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange color options. 

If you don't hurry, your chromatic choice might become more limited or the sporty earbuds could well go up in price to $199.99 or even $249.99. As such, you may not want to waste another second if you think you could benefit from keeping an eye (or ear) on your heart rate during your most intense physical activities without relying on a smartwatch or some other wearable device.

Of course, these iOS and Android-compatible bad boys made by Apple have other key strengths too, including pretty much unrivaled all-day comfort, the "best-performing" active noise cancellation technology "ever developed" for a Beats product, phenomenal 10-hour battery life (or up to 45 hours with the bundled charging case factored in), top-notch personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking support, and decent (although not exactly impressive) IPX4 water resistance. In short, you're looking at an outstanding gadget available at an unbeatable price.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
