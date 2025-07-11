Apple Watch data fed an AI – what it found might change everything

A foundation model called the Wearable Behavior Model (WBM) sits at the center of the study. This model analyzes high-level behavioral metrics, including step count, sleep duration, variability of heart rate, and mobility. These are all calculated by the Apple Watch with on-device algorithms.

How do you feel about AI using your wearable data for health predictions?

Sounds amazing – anything that helps detect issues early I'm cautiously optimistic, but privacy is key Not a fan – feels like a step too far I'd need more proof it actually works