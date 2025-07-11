Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets hefty Prime Day discount, becoming hot pick for style-conscious buyers
The watch can be yours for up to $171 off. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It may be the last day of Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still score a fancy Galaxy Watch at a massive discount. In fact, you can get one of Samsung’s most stylish wearables for less.
We’re talking about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is selling at a hefty $120 discount, letting you grab the 43mm Bluetooth model in Silver for just under $280. And if you're after a larger wearable, the 47mm variant is down by $171 and can be yours for less than $260. Just act fast, as only a few units of this bad boy are left in stock.
Granted, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn't a spring chicken anymore, and with Samsung releasing the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic soon, it's not the latest Classic model either. However, at these prices, we believe it's a must-have, especially with all the value it offers.
Its timeless design allows it to complement every attire, whether it's a formal suit or shorts and a T-shirt. It also features Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which allows for faster navigation through the menus. And there are a lot of menus here.
There are also lifestyle features like NFC, phone call support, and smart notifications. Meanwhile, the all-day battery ensures you'll have enough power to get through the day, so you can leave the charger at home.
Overall, at up to $171 off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is just unmissable. So don't wait around — act fast and save with this deal today!
We’re talking about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is selling at a hefty $120 discount, letting you grab the 43mm Bluetooth model in Silver for just under $280. And if you're after a larger wearable, the 47mm variant is down by $171 and can be yours for less than $260. Just act fast, as only a few units of this bad boy are left in stock.
Granted, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn't a spring chicken anymore, and with Samsung releasing the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic soon, it's not the latest Classic model either. However, at these prices, we believe it's a must-have, especially with all the value it offers.
Its timeless design allows it to complement every attire, whether it's a formal suit or shorts and a T-shirt. It also features Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which allows for faster navigation through the menus. And there are a lot of menus here.
As this bad boy runs on Wear OS, it's easily customizable. It also has access to the Google Play Store, where you can find a plethora of third-party apps to download directly to your timepiece. Not to mention, it comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect on a high-end wearable — including Samsung's body composition tool, which lets you measure your body's muscle and fat percentages.
There are also lifestyle features like NFC, phone call support, and smart notifications. Meanwhile, the all-day battery ensures you'll have enough power to get through the day, so you can leave the charger at home.
Overall, at up to $171 off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is just unmissable. So don't wait around — act fast and save with this deal today!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: