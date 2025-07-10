T-Mobile does a 180 after claiming it was committed to core values
T-Mobile has abandoned its DEI programs to get its pending deals approved.
T-Mobile, which has two acquisitions pending, is completely winding down its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts to fall in line with the requirements of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
T-Mobile wants to buy nearly all of UScellular's wireless operations and some of its spectrum assets. It's also interested in scooping up fiber Internet Service Provider (ISP) Metronet.
In a letter sent to the FCC, T-Mobile wrote that it was rolling back DEI programs and removing all references to DEI from its website and training materials, per Reuters. The company will also eliminate DEI-focused roles and disband any teams that focus on DEI.
Those values have been adjusted, with T-Mobile issuing an unequivocal renunciation of DEI policies. The company says that it believes in giving equal opportunities to Americans regardless of "who they are or where they live."
The company is making "some adjustments" to ensure its policies and practices are aligned with the FCC's directives. Going forward, the company will prioritize "skills, aptitude, and a growth mindset" and will not hire based on race, gender, or other protected characteristics. The company will abandon practices that "enable invidious discrimination."
Carr, a Republican appointee, has been vocal about his contempt for DEI programs, which President Donald Trump has committed to rooting out from both the private and public sectors. He welcomed T-Mobile's decision, calling it a positive step forward.
T-Mobile, of course, had no choice and is far from the only company to dismantle its DEI program. Verizon, Google, Meta, and Amazon have also scaled back their DEI programs.
The DEI program was seemingly the roadblock preventing T-Mobile's deals from going through, and with the company ending it, we can expect the acquisitions to be approved in the coming days. Customers should look forward to better service, at least in the short term, as such purchases ultimately make companies more powerful and give them greater leverage over pricing.
Both of these deals can't move forward without the FCC's blessing, but the Commission's Chair, Brendan Carr, has made it clear that companies promoting DEI policies shouldn't expect approval for acquisitions and mergers.
This stands in contrast to its approach in April, when the company denied rolling back DEI initiatives to get approval for buying fiber company Lumos. At the time, the DEI page on its website temporarily went down, but the company chalked that up to an update and claimed it was still committed to its core values.
This is another good step forward for equal opportunity, nondiscrimination and the public interest.
—Brendan Carr, FCC Chair, July 2025
FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, isn't happy with T-Mobile's decision and has criticized the company for giving up on its commitment to uplifting underrepresented groups.
In yet another cynical bid to win FCC regulatory approval, T-Mobile is making a mockery of its professed commitment to eliminating discrimination, promoting fairness, and amplifying underrepresented voices.— Anna M. Gomez (@AGomezFCC) July 9, 2025
History will not be kind to this cowardly corporate capitulation. pic.twitter.com/q3nXYJmynW
T-Mobile, of course, had no choice and is far from the only company to dismantle its DEI program. Verizon, Google, Meta, and Amazon have also scaled back their DEI programs.
The DEI program was seemingly the roadblock preventing T-Mobile's deals from going through, and with the company ending it, we can expect the acquisitions to be approved in the coming days. Customers should look forward to better service, at least in the short term, as such purchases ultimately make companies more powerful and give them greater leverage over pricing.
